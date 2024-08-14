Thursday, August 15, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Google Gemini Live: What is it and how does it work?

Google Gemini Live: What is it and how does it work?

Google’s Gemini Live marks a significant step forward in AI-powered voice assistants, offering users a more natural and immersive experience. As it becomes available across more devices, this innovative assistant is set to redefine how we interact with our smartphones.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 15, 2024 6:00 IST
Google Gemini Live
Image Source : GOOGLE Google Gemini Live

Google has announced Gemini Live at the Made by Google event which took place recently. It is a groundbreaking voice chat mode which could soon replace Google Assistant and this advanced voice assistant offers a more interactive, human-like experience. 

Here’s everything you need to know about Gemini Live.

Gemini Live: Always listening and more human-like

  • Gemini Live is not just another voice assistant but it has been designed to be more responsive and active in conversations. 
  • Unlike traditional assistants that stop listening after each command, Gemini Live is always attentive unless prompted otherwise. 
  • It’s ‘free-flowing’, which means you can interrupt it with another question, and it will adjust seamlessly. 
  • Demonstrations at the event revealed how fluid and human-like Gemini Live’s interactions are, similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT voice mode.

Evolution from Google Assistant to AI-powered Gemini Live

  • This new feature was first introduced during the Google I/O event, which took place in May 2024 but has now been refined and launched for users. 
  • Google seems to be phasing out its older Google Assistant in favour of the AI-powered Gemini Live. 
  • While it’s currently available on Pixel 9 phones, other Android devices can access it with a Gemini Advanced subscription, priced at Rs 1,950 per month in India. Notably, Gemini Live will be available on iOS devices in the coming weeks.

India Tv - Google Gemini Live

Image Source : GOOGLEGoogle Gemini Live

Multiple voices for a personalized experience

Gemini Live offers customization options for users, allowing them to choose from 10 different voices, each with unique patterns. This adds a personalized touch, enabling users to pick voices that best match their preferences.

Features beyond voice assistance

Gemini Live is just one part of Google's broader AI evolution. Gemini can now perform tasks beyond voice interaction, such as:

  • Providing information about on-screen content
  • Explaining YouTube videos
  • Assisting with note-taking

It’s a versatile tool, making it useful for a variety of tasks beyond simple voice commands.

Related Stories
Apple and OpenAI are under negotiation to integrate ChatGPT

Apple and OpenAI are under negotiation to integrate ChatGPT

Sundar Pichai bets big on AI with Google Gemini: Future plans revealed

Sundar Pichai bets big on AI with Google Gemini: Future plans revealed

Opera browser to add Gemini AI like featrue: How will it work?

Opera browser to add Gemini AI like featrue: How will it work?

Google adds 9 languages to AI assistant Gemini’s mobile app

Google adds 9 languages to AI assistant Gemini’s mobile app

Google expands Gemini chatbot service in India and neighboring countries

Google expands Gemini chatbot service in India and neighboring countries

Google’s Gemini models: Are they as good as claimed?

Google’s Gemini models: Are they as good as claimed?

How to use Gemini AI for creating video presentations? Tips and tricks

How to use Gemini AI for creating video presentations? Tips and tricks

Google Gemini is multilingual and supports 45 Languages across 200 countries: Know-more

Google Gemini is multilingual and supports 45 Languages across 200 countries: Know-more

Available soon for all Android and iOS users

While Gemini Live is initially rolling out on Android, it’s expected to be available on iOS soon. Users who don’t opt for the paid subscription can still interact with Gemini by tapping the mic icon in the app.

ALSO READ: Google Gemini is multilingual and supports 45 Languages across 200 countries: Know-more

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement