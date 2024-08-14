Google Gemini Live: What is it and how does it work?

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Gemini Live

Google has announced Gemini Live at the Made by Google event which took place recently. It is a groundbreaking voice chat mode which could soon replace Google Assistant and this advanced voice assistant offers a more interactive, human-like experience.

Here’s everything you need to know about Gemini Live.

Gemini Live: Always listening and more human-like

Gemini Live is not just another voice assistant but it has been designed to be more responsive and active in conversations.

Unlike traditional assistants that stop listening after each command, Gemini Live is always attentive unless prompted otherwise.

It’s ‘free-flowing’, which means you can interrupt it with another question, and it will adjust seamlessly.

Demonstrations at the event revealed how fluid and human-like Gemini Live’s interactions are, similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT voice mode.

Evolution from Google Assistant to AI-powered Gemini Live

This new feature was first introduced during the Google I/O event, which took place in May 2024 but has now been refined and launched for users.

Google seems to be phasing out its older Google Assistant in favour of the AI-powered Gemini Live.

While it’s currently available on Pixel 9 phones, other Android devices can access it with a Gemini Advanced subscription, priced at Rs 1,950 per month in India. Notably, Gemini Live will be available on iOS devices in the coming weeks.

Multiple voices for a personalized experience

Gemini Live offers customization options for users, allowing them to choose from 10 different voices, each with unique patterns. This adds a personalized touch, enabling users to pick voices that best match their preferences.

Features beyond voice assistance

Gemini Live is just one part of Google's broader AI evolution. Gemini can now perform tasks beyond voice interaction, such as:

Providing information about on-screen content

Explaining YouTube videos

Assisting with note-taking

It’s a versatile tool, making it useful for a variety of tasks beyond simple voice commands.

Available soon for all Android and iOS users

While Gemini Live is initially rolling out on Android, it’s expected to be available on iOS soon. Users who don’t opt for the paid subscription can still interact with Gemini by tapping the mic icon in the app.

