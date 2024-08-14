Google Gemini is multilingual and supports 45 Languages across 200 countries: Know-more

Follow us on Image Source : GEMINI Google Gemini is multilingual and supports 45 Languages across 200 countries

At the recent Made by Google event, the tech giant introduced its next-gen AI assistant- Gemini, which now supports 45 languages in over 200 countries and territories. This marks a significant leap in Google's global AI strategy, as Gemini is designed to be accessible far beyond English-speaking markets.

Gemini: AI for a global audience

Sameer Samat, Google’s president of the Android ecosystem has highlighted the global reach of Gemini, which has been contrasting it with Apple's more limited approach.

“Gemini is available around the world right now, far beyond English speakers and a single market,” Samat stated during his keynote.

This expansive rollout comes at a time when AI-driven assistants are playing an increasingly vital role in smartphones, offering a competitive edge over Apple’s upcoming AI model, Intelligence, which will initially be restricted to the US and available only in English.

Multilingual and device-friendly

Gemini’s multilingual capabilities will offer greater inclusivity, enabling users from different linguistic backgrounds to benefit from the AI assistant. This global rollout is a part of Google’s broader push which will help in making advanced AI accessible to all users, regardless of language or location.

Furthermore, Gemini is compatible with older Android devices, ensuring that the users are not required to have the latest flagship smartphones to experience Google’s latest AI technology.

A Broader Approach to AI

While Apple focuses on launching its AI model in a single language and market, Google is already taking a broader, more inclusive approach with Gemini, to reinforce its leadership in the AI space. This will further reflect Google's long-term vision of making artificial intelligence a central component of the Android ecosystem across the globe.

Pixel 9 series and wearables: Additional announcements

Alongside Gemini, Google also showcased the new Pixel 9 series, which includes four new devices- Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This event has been marked as the first one where Google introduced its foldable smartphone in the Indian market.

The tech giant further announced the launch of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and the Pixel Watch 3, which has been expanding its hardware ecosystem.

