Google launches Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL in India with Tensor G4 SoC

Google has officially launched the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL in India during its recent Made By Google event. These flagship smartphones are powered by the new Tensor G4 SoC and come equipped with the Titan M2 security chip. All three models boast an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and are guaranteed to receive seven years of Android OS updates, security patches, and Pixel Drops.

Pixel 9 Series: Price in India

Pixel 9: Priced at Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Available in Peony, Porcelain, Obsidian, and Wintergreen colours. Pixel 9 Pro: Priced at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Available in Hazel, Porcelain, Rose Quartz, and Obsidian colours. Pixel 9 Pro XL: Priced at Rs. 1,24,999 for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Available in the same colour options as the Pro model.

The Pixel 9 lineup will be available through Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance Digital retail stores starting August 22.

Pixel 9: Specifications

The Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,700 nits of peak brightness.

It is powered by the Tensor G4 SoC

The smartphone is paired with 12GB of RAM.

The device comes with a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera

The smartphone comes with a 10.5-megapixel selfie camera.

The handset is backed by a 4,700mAh battery, supporting 45W wired fast charging and Qi wireless charging.

Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL: Specifications

The Pixel 9 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Actua OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits of brightness.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL sports a larger 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED display with similar specifications.

Both models come with a triple rear camera setup: A 50-megapixel wide-angle lens A 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens A 48-megapixel telephoto lens with up to 30x Super Res Zoom and 5x optical zoom.



The Pro models also support 8K video recording at 30fps and feature a 42-megapixel front camera.

Battery

The Pixel 9 Pro is backed by a 4,700mAh battery

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is backed by a 5,060mAh battery

Both devices support 45W wired fast charging and Qi wireless charging. The Pro models also include additional features like an Ultra-Wideband chip and a temperature sensor.

