Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold launched in India: Price, availability and more

Google has introduced the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in India, marking it as the second Pixel-branded foldable and the first to launch in the country. This foldable handset from Google was unveiled at the latest Made by Google event, and the tech giant further unleashed the entire Pixel 9 series, which is powered by the Tensor G4 chipset.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold boasts an 8-inch inner display, a 6.3-inch cover screen, along with a robust 4,650mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging support.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Price and availability in India

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold has been priced at Rs. 1,72,999 for the Indian market.

It is made available in a single variant- 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Customers will get two colours to choose from: Obsidian and Porcelain.

Unlike previous Pixel devices, which were sold exclusively on Flipkart, the latest Pixel 9 lineup, which includes the Pro Fold will be available via Croma, Flipkart as well as Reliance Digital retail stores.

The sales for the same will start from August 22 onwards.

Furthermore, the foldable smartphone could also be purchased from Google-owned Walk-in Centres which are located in Delhi and Bengaluru, and a new centre is set to open in Mumbai soon (timeline unspecified).

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Specifications

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a dual-SIM (Nano+eSIM) smartphone which runs on the Android 14 OS. Google has promised 7 years of OS updates, security patches, and Pixel Drop features.

Powered by Google's Tensor G4 chipset, the new foldable smartphone is paired with the Titan M2 security coprocessor and it is further strengthened with 16GB of RAM.

The foldable smartphone features an 8-inch LTPO OLED Super Actual Flex inner display with a resolution of 2076 x 2152 pixels. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 2,700 nits.

The outer display is a 6.3-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2424 pixels, and it is further protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2

The display comes with the peak brightness as the inner screen.

Camera capabilities

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is equipped with a versatile camera setup. The outer camera system comes with:

A 48-megapixel wide-angle lens

A 10.5-megapixel ultra-wide camera

A 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and 20x Super Res Zoom.

Both the wide and telephoto lenses further feature optical and electronic image stabilization.

On the front, the smartphone comes with two 10-megapixel cameras:

One on the cover display and another on the inner screen.

Google has packed the device with exclusive camera features like:

Add Me

Hands-free Astrophotography

Face Unblur

Top Shot, and more.

The smartphone comes with 256GB of internal storage for the Indian market, while international variants offer up to 512 GB of storage.

On the connectivity front, the device supports:

5G

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC, and more.

Battery

The smartphone is backed by a 4,650mAh battery which further comes with 45W wired charging and Qi wireless charging.

The foldable also offers advanced security features with face and fingerprint recognition, along with an IPX8 water resistance rating, ensuring durability in various conditions.

