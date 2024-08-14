Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 launched by Google: Details

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2

Google has officially unleashed the Pixel Watch 3- the 3rd generation smartwatch in the Indian market, alongside the new Pixel Buds Pro 2. These devices were introduced during the Made by Google hardware event which was telecasted live. In the keynote event, the company further unleashed the new Pixel 9 series smartphones.

Pixel Watch 3: Specifications, price and availability

Features

The Pixel Watch 3 features Google's Actua display, which offers peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits.

It boasts thinner bezels and advanced fitness-tracking features like cadence and stride length monitoring.

It comes with up to 24 hours with the always-on display and is extendable to 36 hours in battery saver mode.

The 41mm model also charges 20 per cent faster than the previous generation, claims Google.

Price

The Pixel Watch 3 is available in two sizes- 41mm and 45mm.

The 41mm Wi-Fi model will be priced at Rs. 39,900

The 45mm Wi-Fi model will be priced in India at Rs. 43,900.

Colour

Colour options for the wearable - Hazel, Obsidian and Porcelain, with an additional Pink variant for the 41mm model.

Availability

The smartwatch will be available for purchase in India from August 22 onwards via Flipkart, Reliance Digital and Croma.

Pixel Buds Pro 2: Specifications, price and features

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 has been priced at Rs. 22,900

It is powered by a new Tensor A1 chip, which helps in enhancing audio processing and active noise cancellation (ANC).

These earbuds further feature 11mm dynamic drivers

It comes with improved Clear Calling capabilities

It supports seamless audio switching between Pixel devices.

The Conversation Detection feature and integration with Google’s Find My Device network add to their utility.

Colour

It is available in Aloe, Charcoal, Hot Pink, and Porcelain colours and will be available for purchase from August 22 onwards.

This launch further strengthens Google’s presence in the Indian wearable market, offering advanced features at competitive prices.

