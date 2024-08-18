Follow us on Image Source : FILE This BSNL plan offers 105 days of unlimited calling and 2GB daily data

As the leading private telecom service providers like Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) continue to raise their recharge prices, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has stepped up with new, affordable plans that are grabbing attention. With lakhs of users who are porting their numbers to BSNL in recent months, the state-run telecom operator is making waves, offering budget-friendly options for users seeking value for money.

Among the latest plans is a Rs 666 recharge which provides excellent benefits, including long validity and substantial data usage.

BSNL’s Rs 666 plan: Tremendous benefits at an affordable price

BSNL’s Rs 666 recharge plan has been designed to cater to a wide range of users, offering:

A balanced mix of data

Free calling

SMS benefits

Total 105 days of validity

Here are the benefits you get with the Rs 666 plan:

105 Days of validity- This long-term plan offers 105 days of uninterrupted service, which means you will not have to worry about recharging frequently. Unlimited free calls- Users can enjoy unlimited voice calls to any network across India for the entire 105 days, which will make it perfect for those who rely heavily on voice communication. 2GB high-speed data daily- This plan comes with 2GB of 4G data per day, amounting to a total of 210GB during the entire validity period. If you exhaust your daily limit, then the data speed will reduce to 40kbps, ensuring to stay connected without additional charges. 100 free SMS per day- Along with data and calling, the plan further comes with 100 SMS per day, which is a useful perk for staying in touch via messaging.

Why BSNL’s Rs 666 plan is ideal for many users

This plan is an appreciable choice for users who are looking for a comprehensive package that offers long validity, decent data limits, and free calling.

This plan is especially beneficial for students, work-from-home professionals, and people who are based in the rural side of the country- where data consumption is high and switching to a private telecom company may seem too expensive.

The affordability of the plan, combined with BSNL's expanding 4G network, makes it a solid alternative to costlier private telecom providers.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk’s X abruptly ends business in Brazil: Know-why?

ALSO READ: Google Gemini Live: What is it and how does it work?