Box Office [December 17]: Dhurandhar holds strong; Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Akhanda 2 record lowest earnings

Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar has continued to maintain its momentum on day 13 at the box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has already crossed the Rs 430 crore mark in India. However, it witnessed a dip in earnings on Wednesday, collecting Rs 25.50 crore.

Meanwhile, films like Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 recorded their lowest box office earnings since release.Let's take a look at how these films performed at the box office on Wednesday.

Dhurandhar earns Rs 25.50 crore on second Wednesday

Ranveer Singh and Akhshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar continued to dominate the box office. The spy thriller film did a business of Rs 25.50 crore in India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film's total box office collection stands at Rs 437.25 crore. The Bollywood movie had an overall 35.28% Hindi occupancy on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 day 6 box office collection

Kapil Sharma's comedy drama film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 recorded its lowest earnings on its day 6. Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the film has collected Rs 0.75 crore on its first Wednesday, taking its total collection to Rs 10 crore. Besides Kapil Sharma, it features Manjot Singh, Ayesha Khan, Parul Gulati and others in key roles.

Akhanda 2 earns Rs 3.25 crore on day 6

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 - Thaandavam, which hit the big screens on December 12, 2025, recorded its lowest earnings at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Telugu action thriller collected Rs 3.25 crore on its sixth day (Wednesday). With this, the film's total collection stands at Rs 73.85 crore.

For the unversed, the film earned Rs 8 crore from paid premiere shows and opened at the box office with Rs 22.5 crore on its first day. On Day 2, Akhanda 2 collected Rs 15.5 crore, followed by Rs 15.1 crore on Day 3. Boyapati Srinu's directorial witnessed a massive 65.23% drop on its first Monday, followed by a further 19.05% decline on Tuesday.

