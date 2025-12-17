Box Office collection [December 16, 2025]: Dhurandhar stays solid, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 earns Rs 1 crore The Tuesday box office report is here. Dhurandhar continues its strong run, while Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and Akhanda 2 record slower collections on December 16.

The box office report card for Tuesday, December 16, is here. Three films are mainly dominating the box office space - Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2.

While Dhurandhar maintained a strong momentum on a weekday, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and Akhanda 2 slowed down. Let's find out how much these three films earned on Tuesday.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 12

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar is roaring at the box office. The film opened to Rs 28 crore but saw its highest yet on Sunday, Day 10, by earning Rs 58 crore. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar earned Rs 30 crore on December 16. The film's total nett collection is Rs 411.25 crore. The film saw an overall occupancy of 42.88 percent on the Hindi belt.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 box office collection day 5

Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has been slow but steady at the box office. After opening to Rs 1.85 crore, the film earned Rs 2.50 crore on Day 2. On Day 3, the film earned Rs 2.90 crore, followed by Rs 0.90 crore on its first Monday. On Day 5, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 earned Rs 1 crore. The film's total collection now stands at Rs 9.15 crore.

Akhanda 2 box office collection day 5

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 has finally released after a delay. After earning Rs 8 crore from paid premiere shows, the film opened to Rs 22.5 crore. On Day 2, Akhanda 2 minted Rs 15.5 crore, followed by Rs 15 crore on Day 3. On Day 4, Akhanda 2 earned Rs 5.25 crore. The film's Day 5 collection marked its lowest yet. It earned Rs 4.35 crore, taking the total tally to Rs 70.70 crore.

