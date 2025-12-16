Box Office collection [December 15, 2025]: Dhurandhar holds strong, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 earns lowest yet After a strong weekend, Monday saw a slowdown at the box office. Dhurandhar remained steady, while Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and Akhanda 2 recorded dips.

After an eventful weekend at the box office, the momentum slowed for all films on Monday. Well, that's no reason to worry; slow Mondays after a good weekend run are quite common in the film business. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar saw a dip in numbers from a record-breaking Sunday; however, held its own at the box office.

Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 saw a slow Monday by recording its lowest yet. Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 also saw a dip in numbers on December 15. Take a look at the box office report card of all films.

Dhurandhar Day 11 box office collection

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar opened Rs 28 crore. On Day 10, the second Sunday, Dhurandhar earned its highest yet - a whopping Rs 58 crore (nett.) at the box office and crossed Rs 500 crore globally. On Day 11, the film minted Rs 29 crore, taking the total nett tally to Rs 379.75 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The film had an overall 42.35% Hindi occupancy on Monday.

Here's how much Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 earned on Day 4

Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, released a week after Dhurandhar, however, has remained slow but steady at the box office. After an opening day collection of Rs 1.85 crore, the film went on to earn Rs 2.50 crore on Day 2. On Day 3, the film earned Rs 2.90 crore, its highest yet. On its first Monday, the film earned Rs 0.90 crore, its lowest yet. The film's total tally stands at Rs 8.15 crore.

Akhanda 2: Day 4 box office

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 has finally hit the screens after delays and controversies. The film earned Rs 8 crore from paid premiere shows and opened to Rs 22.5 crore. On Day 2, the film earned Rs 15.5 crore, followed by Rs 15 crore on Day 3. On Day 4, Akhanda 2 earned Rs 5.35 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 66.45 crore.

