Box Office collection [December 14, 2025]: Dhurandhar earns Rs 59 crore, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 moves slowly

It's been an interesting weekend at the box office. Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar continues to roar in cinemas. Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 moved slowly, and Nandamuri Balarkishna's Akhanda 2 released on Friday after much delay.

On Sunday, Dhurandhar broke its previous records and went on to earn its highest yet. Take a look at the box office report card of all three films.

Dhurandhar box office sees record growth on Sunday

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar earned Rs 28 crore on Day 1. Strong performances of the lead cast, Aditya Dhar's direction and positive word of mouth have proven to be the strongest suits for the film. On Day 10, the second Sunday, Dhurandhar earned its highest yet - a whopping Rs 59 crore (nett.) at the box office. The film saw an overall occupancy of 76.84 percent Hindi occupancy. The film's total collection stands at Rs 351.75 crore. The film is expected to cross the Rs 500-crore mark in India soon.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 box office collection Day 3

Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 remains slow and steady at the box office. The film saw an opening day collection of Rs 1.85 crore and went on to mint Rs 2.50 crore on Day 2. On Sunday, the film earned 2.85 crore, its highest yet, despite strong competition from Dhurandhar. The film's total tally stands at Rs 7.20 crore.

Akhanda 2 box office collection after delayed release

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 was released after delays and controversies. The film earned Rs 8 crore from paid premiere shows and opened to Rs 22.5 crore. On Day 2, the film earned Rs 15.5 crore, followed by Rs 15 crore on Day 3. With this, the total net collection of Akhanda 2 rests at Rs 61 crore in three days. The numbers are expected to rise in the forthcoming days.

