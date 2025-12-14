Box office [December 13]: Dhurandhar inches towards Rs 300 cr; Akhanda 2, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 compete Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar nears Rs 300 crore within nine days of its release. While films like Akhanda 2, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and Sholay: The Final Cut compete at the box office on Saturday.

Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and others, is on a box office rampage, crossing Rs 200 crore in just a week. Now, the film is expected to achieve another milestone by entering the Rs 300 crore club.

However, the second Friday of December also saw new releases, including Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2, Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, and the re-release of the 1975 film Sholay: The Final Cut. Let's take a look at how these films are performing at the box office on Saturday.

Dhurandhar inches towards Rs 300 crore mark

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar has been ruling the box office. Aditya Dhar's spy thriller, which crossed the Rs 200 crore milestone in its first week, is now inching toward the Rs 300 crore club. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie benefited from the weekend, collecting Rs 53 crore on its second Saturday. With this, the film's total collection stands at Rs 292.75 crore.

Akhanda 2 box office collection

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Telugu film Akhanda 2 - Thaandavam had a strong start at the box office. Boyapati Srinu's directorial collected Rs 22.5 crore on its first day, following Rs 8 crore from paid promotions the previous day. On its second day, the action drama earned Rs 15.50 crore, bringing its total collection to Rs 46 crore.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 box office collection day 2

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has returned to the big screens with the second instalment of his 2015 film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. The comedy-drama, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, had a slow start at the box office, collecting Rs 1.85 crore on its first day. However, Anukalp Goswami's directorial saw a slight growth in earnings on its second day, minting Rs 2.50 crore. So far, the film's total collection stands at Rs 4.35 crore.

Sholay: The Final Cut day 2 box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on its first day, the special edition of Ramesh Sippy's Sholay, titled Sholay: The Final Cut, collected Rs 0.3 crore, followed by Rs 0.50 crore on its second day. For the unversed, the makers re-released the 1975 classic Sholay with the original ending written by Salim-Javed on December 12, 2025, to mark the 50th anniversary of director Ramesh Sippy in Indian cinema.

