No PUCC, no fuel: Delhi enforces strict refueling norm to curb toxic air from today

New Delhi:

To do away with the toxic air in Delhi, vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will not be allowed to refuel at petrol pumps across the national capital starting today. The government has instructed petrol pump operators to verify the validity of the PUCC before dispensing fuel to vehicles. To verify PUCC status and emission categories, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems and on-ground inspections will be used.

However, ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, police vehicles and vehicles transporting essential goods will remain outside the scope of the ban.

Delhi Environment Minister announces curbs amid rising pollution

The move has been announced by Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, along with a plethora of other measures to deal with intolerable pollution levels in the national capital. Sirsa said the Delhi Government was committed to reducing vehicular emissions, which is a big contributor to air pollution.

To strictly enforce this move, traffic police personnel have been deployed at petrol pumps. In addition, officials from the Transport Department and Municipal Corporation have also been stationed at petrol pumps.

After this government order, long queues of people getting their PUCC updated were seen on Wednesday.

Drivers criticise move

Several persons have criticised the move, asserting that several other cities haven’t rolled out such moves and pollution is under control there. A driver said the move will create trouble for people going to the office.

"They keep on spraying water on places, thinking AQI will reduce. If they want to spend so much money, why not spend it on AQI? Last year, the Kejriwal government had put so many filters, air purifiers, where are those? Why was pollution not decreasing then? Doing this, will pollution be reduced? Other states do not have this pollution; why has it increased only in Delhi? Every other place also sells petrol," ANI quoted a driver, waiting to get his certificate updated, as saying.

"This will trouble people, people will not be able to go to the office, people will have losses. They will be desperate. People were getting (their certificates) updated before, and still doing it, yesterday also I tried but it did not happen, that is why I am here today," he added.

