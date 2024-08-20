CMF Buds Pro 2 Review: Same design, enhanced sound and features

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CMF Buds Pro 2

CMF by Nothing, the sub-brand from a popular consumer tech brand which is based in London (the UK) has been gaining popularity because of its cost-effective products and enhanced quality. A while back the company unleashed its latest TWS which we reviewed based on looks, comfort, performance and more.

I reviewed the buds for at least a month to get a hold on to it’s performance and here are my crisp takeaways based on my hands-on experience to give you an idea about the new buds and how appropriate it could be if you are planning to buy one for yourself.

Looks similar to the previous Buds, but this time it has a physical Dial instead of a lanyard

The CMF Buds Pro 2 certainly stands out when it comes to the design- just like the older version, and to be precise- you might hardly spot the difference in the looks. I reviewed the orange variant which is bright orange. The device looks like a light-sleeker with rounded edges.

Image Source : INDIA TVCMF Buds and Buds Pro 2

The new Buds Pro 2 stands out with a retro-inspired rotary dial on its case, with a click wheel- just like the classic iPod.

Image Source : INDIA TVCMF Buds Pro 2- Physical dial

Talking about the dial- it’s just not a design gimmick but it could do the following:

Controls volume

Change tracks

Answers call

However, the features could be changed by using the Nothing X app to make some alterations to its touch controls.

App CMF Buds Pro 2- Nothing app

With the compact design which comes with a silicon feel and matte finish- it resists fingerprints and the grip is good. The buds also lacking in the lanyard this time, which I felt was a miss- as I really adored the previous one and usually used to carry it by placing the buds on my wrist or my jeans’ belt loop.

CMF Buds Pro 2 CMF Buds Pro 2 Buds CMF Buds Pro 2- Physical dial CMF Buds and Buds Pro 2 Comfort

Experience

Comfortable fit and fast pairing

Comfort is key when we speak of CMF Buds Pro 2. It fits easily and comfortably in the ears without any risk of falling it off.

Pairing is fast and reliable, thanks to Bluetooth 5.3.

About the app

Nothing X app is available for both Android and iOS, enabling users to customize controls and sound settings as per their needs.

Image Source : INDIA TVApp

Sound Quality

I love every bit of it and that’s true. The sound quality on the CMF Buds Pro 2 is clear and balanced, certainly suitable for most music genres. While they are not bass-heavy, the built-in equalizer will certainly allow you to make sound adjustments as per your preference.

And under the price of Rs 4,299, the TWS is certainly a quality product which delivers more than satisfactory audio to users who are mostly on the move.

Noise Cancellation and call quality: Good enough

Active noise cancellation (ANC) on the CMF Buds Pro 2 is adequate, but could not stand out from the other competitors. It is effective enough for everyday use, but you must not over-expect when it comes to top-tier ANC performance.

Image Source : INDIA TVBuds

And the call quality is strong with clear audio on both ends of the call- which is lacking on the devices.

Long battery life

Battery life is again a big heads up as it is good enough to last for a couple of days when used heavily per day. I used the buds while travelling, I used them during work for taking calls, watching OTTs, and listening to music and it was great. Around six hours of playback on a single charge (without ANC) and an additional 25 hours with the charging case- not bad, right?

Image Source : INDIA TVCMF Buds Pro 2

The auto-pause feature works well, pausing your music when you remove an earbud, very apt indeed!

Verdict

Overall, CMF Buds Pro 2 comes with a great look and new improved features. It sounds great during calls (on both ends), and it comes with a nostalgic design with new and improved features at an affordable price. These new offering from the sub-brand of Nothing certainly caters to those who appreciate quirky, experimental tech products without compromising on essential features like sound quality and comfort.

Image Source : INDIA TVComfort

At the price of Rs 4,299 (during the time of writing on Flipkart), they certainly make it a great choice to buy for those who are looking for a long-wear experience. But I truly missed the lanyard which could have been the heads-up. Also, it is going to have some steep competition with the buds from OnePlus, JBL and more which come under the same price tag and little upgraded features when we talk of bass and other features.

ALSO READ: CMF Phone 1 Review: Stylish, budget-friendly, but could have been better!

ALSO READ: Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Review: A smartphone with great underwater camera capabilities, decent performance