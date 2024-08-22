Thursday, August 22, 2024
     
WhatsApp introduces voice note transcription for Android: Quick guide

WhatsApp introduced its long-awaited voice note transcription feature for Android users, allowing you to convert voice messages into text directly within the app. This update streamlines communication by eliminating the need for third-party tools and supports multiple languages, including Hindi.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 22, 2024 18:35 IST
whatsapp
Image Source : FILE WhatsApp introduces voice note transcription for Android

WhatsApp has rolled out its much-anticipated in-chat voice note transcription feature for Android users. This new feature allows you to transcribe voice messages directly within the app, eliminating the need for third-party transcription tools. The update enhances user convenience by instantly converting spoken words into text, making WhatsApp even more user-friendly. What’s more, this feature supports transcription in multiple languages, including Hindi, which is especially beneficial for Indian users. Currently, the feature is exclusive to the Android version of WhatsApp.

How to Use WhatsApp's Voice Note Transcription feature

To use the voice note transcription feature, you’ll need to enable it through the WhatsApp app’s settings. The feature is only available on the mobile app and is currently not supported on the web version. Here’s how you can activate and use it:

Enable the Feature

  • Open WhatsApp and go to the Settings menu.
  • Navigate to Chats
  • You’ll find a toggle option to activate the transcription feature. Switch it on.

Transcribe a Voice Note

  • After activation, whenever you receive a voice note, you’ll see an option to transcribe it.
  • Click on the Transcribe option below the voice note. WhatsApp will download a text file and display the transcription below the original message.

Privacy and Security

WhatsApp assures that all voice messages are protected with end-to-end encryption, meaning only the sender and recipient can access them. The transcription text file is also private and cannot be shared, maintaining the app’s strong privacy standards.

Upcoming feature: Customizable app themes

In addition to voice note transcription, WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that will allow users to select a default theme for the app, independent of the phone's theme settings. Currently, WhatsApp’s theme syncs with your phone’s theme—dark or light. However, soon you’ll be able to customize the app’s theme individually, offering more personalization options.

With these updates, WhatsApp continues to enhance its functionality, providing users with more tools to communicate effectively and securely.

ALSO READ: YouTube account hacked? Google’s new AI tool will help you regain control

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL first sale starts: Price, offers and availability

