WhatsApp introduces voice note transcription for Android: Quick guide

WhatsApp has rolled out its much-anticipated in-chat voice note transcription feature for Android users. This new feature allows you to transcribe voice messages directly within the app, eliminating the need for third-party transcription tools. The update enhances user convenience by instantly converting spoken words into text, making WhatsApp even more user-friendly. What’s more, this feature supports transcription in multiple languages, including Hindi, which is especially beneficial for Indian users. Currently, the feature is exclusive to the Android version of WhatsApp.

How to Use WhatsApp's Voice Note Transcription feature

To use the voice note transcription feature, you’ll need to enable it through the WhatsApp app’s settings. The feature is only available on the mobile app and is currently not supported on the web version. Here’s how you can activate and use it:

Enable the Feature

Open WhatsApp and go to the Settings menu.

Navigate to Chats

You’ll find a toggle option to activate the transcription feature. Switch it on.

Transcribe a Voice Note

After activation, whenever you receive a voice note, you’ll see an option to transcribe it.

Click on the Transcribe option below the voice note. WhatsApp will download a text file and display the transcription below the original message.

Privacy and Security

WhatsApp assures that all voice messages are protected with end-to-end encryption, meaning only the sender and recipient can access them. The transcription text file is also private and cannot be shared, maintaining the app’s strong privacy standards.

Upcoming feature: Customizable app themes

In addition to voice note transcription, WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that will allow users to select a default theme for the app, independent of the phone's theme settings. Currently, WhatsApp’s theme syncs with your phone’s theme—dark or light. However, soon you’ll be able to customize the app’s theme individually, offering more personalization options.

With these updates, WhatsApp continues to enhance its functionality, providing users with more tools to communicate effectively and securely.

