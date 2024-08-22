Thursday, August 22, 2024
     
Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL first sale starts: Price, offers and availability

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 22, 2024 17:44 IST
Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL
Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL first sale starts

Google's latest Pixel 9 series officially hits the Indian market today, following its launch on August 14 (2024). While the sale dates for the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold remain unconfirmed, the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL are now available for purchase from today itself. Let us give some details about the recently launched smartphones based on their price, offers and other highlighting features.

Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL: Price and availability

  • Google Pixel 9 series will be available at a starting price of Rs 79,999 for the 128GB standard model. 
  • On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will be priced at Rs 1,24,999.

This new lineup from Google Pixel offers 6 stunning colour options-

  • Obsidian
  • Porcelain
  • Wintergreen
  • Peony
  • Hazel
  • Rose Quartz

Unlike the previous models, the Pixel 9 series will be available in both online and offline stores- including Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and more.

Launch offers and discounts

  • For customers who have pre-ordered the Pixel 9 series, Flipkart has offered exclusive discounts. 
  • ICICI Bank card users can avail of a flat Rs 4,000 discount on the Pixel 9, which will bring down the price of the smartphone to Rs 75,999. 
  • The base variant of the Pixel 9 features 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For the Pixel 9 Pro XL, Google offers a one-year Google One AI premium plan for free, which further includes:

  • 2TB of cloud storage
  • Exclusive AI features in the Photos app
  • And access to Gemini 1.5 Pro

Furthermore, ICICI Bank card users can enjoy a flat Rs 10,000 discount on Flipkart, reducing the original price to Rs 1,14,999. 

Various exchange offers are also available for the device.

Google Pixel 9: Features and specifications

  • The Google Pixel 9 is available as an affordable option in the new series, which is priced at Rs 75,999 after discounts. 
  • The smartphone features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a variable refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz. 
  • It is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 processor
  • It is further coupled with the Titan M2 security coprocessor to ensure top-notch performance and security.
  • For photography, the Pixel 9 boasts a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel wide lens and a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens. 
  • It is backed by a 4700mAh battery with 45W fast charging supports 
  • The device is further compatible with wireless charging. 
  • Note that the wired charger is sold separately, similar to previous Pixel models. 
  • The smartphone runs on Android 14 and the Pixel 9 guarantees 7 years of Android OS and security updates- providing long-term software support.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Enhanced features

  • The Pixel 9 Pro XL is priced at Rs 1,14,999 with offers, which marks the introduction of a larger model in the Pixel series. 
  • It features a 6.8-inch 24-bit LTPO OLED display and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 coating for added durability. 
  • This model has been designed for users who prefer a bigger display without compromising on quality.

Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL: Similar features

  • Both the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL are equipped with AI-powered features, including the new Gemini technology, offering enhanced performance and a more intuitive user experience. 
  • With these devices, Google aims to deliver cutting-edge technology that caters to a wide range of users, from tech enthusiasts to everyday smartphone users.

ALSO READ: YouTube account hacked? Google’s new AI tool will help you regain control

ALSO READ: How to turn on the SOS Emergency feature on your Android or iPhone?

