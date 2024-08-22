Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL first sale starts: Price, offers and availability

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL first sale starts

Google's latest Pixel 9 series officially hits the Indian market today, following its launch on August 14 (2024). While the sale dates for the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold remain unconfirmed, the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL are now available for purchase from today itself. Let us give some details about the recently launched smartphones based on their price, offers and other highlighting features.

Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL: Price and availability

Google Pixel 9 series will be available at a starting price of Rs 79,999 for the 128GB standard model.

On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will be priced at Rs 1,24,999.

This new lineup from Google Pixel offers 6 stunning colour options-

Obsidian

Porcelain

Wintergreen

Peony

Hazel

Rose Quartz

Unlike the previous models, the Pixel 9 series will be available in both online and offline stores- including Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and more.

Launch offers and discounts

For customers who have pre-ordered the Pixel 9 series, Flipkart has offered exclusive discounts.

ICICI Bank card users can avail of a flat Rs 4,000 discount on the Pixel 9, which will bring down the price of the smartphone to Rs 75,999.

The base variant of the Pixel 9 features 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For the Pixel 9 Pro XL, Google offers a one-year Google One AI premium plan for free, which further includes:

2TB of cloud storage

Exclusive AI features in the Photos app

And access to Gemini 1.5 Pro

Furthermore, ICICI Bank card users can enjoy a flat Rs 10,000 discount on Flipkart, reducing the original price to Rs 1,14,999.

Various exchange offers are also available for the device.

Google Pixel 9: Features and specifications

The Google Pixel 9 is available as an affordable option in the new series, which is priced at Rs 75,999 after discounts.

The smartphone features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a variable refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz.

It is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 processor

It is further coupled with the Titan M2 security coprocessor to ensure top-notch performance and security.

For photography, the Pixel 9 boasts a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel wide lens and a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens.

It is backed by a 4700mAh battery with 45W fast charging supports

The device is further compatible with wireless charging.

Note that the wired charger is sold separately, similar to previous Pixel models.

The smartphone runs on Android 14 and the Pixel 9 guarantees 7 years of Android OS and security updates- providing long-term software support.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Enhanced features

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is priced at Rs 1,14,999 with offers, which marks the introduction of a larger model in the Pixel series.

It features a 6.8-inch 24-bit LTPO OLED display and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 coating for added durability.

This model has been designed for users who prefer a bigger display without compromising on quality.

Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL: Similar features

Both the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL are equipped with AI-powered features, including the new Gemini technology, offering enhanced performance and a more intuitive user experience.

With these devices, Google aims to deliver cutting-edge technology that caters to a wide range of users, from tech enthusiasts to everyday smartphone users.

