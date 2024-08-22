Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL first sale starts: Price, offers and availability

Google's latest Pixel 9 series officially hits the Indian market today, following its launch on August 14 (2024). While the sale dates for the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold remain unconfirmed, the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL are now available for purchase from today itself. Let us give some details about the recently launched smartphones based on their price, offers and other highlighting features.
Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL: Price and availability
- Google Pixel 9 series will be available at a starting price of Rs 79,999 for the 128GB standard model.
- On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will be priced at Rs 1,24,999.
This new lineup from Google Pixel offers 6 stunning colour options-
- Obsidian
- Porcelain
- Wintergreen
- Peony
- Hazel
- Rose Quartz
Unlike the previous models, the Pixel 9 series will be available in both online and offline stores- including Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and more.
Launch offers and discounts
- For customers who have pre-ordered the Pixel 9 series, Flipkart has offered exclusive discounts.
- ICICI Bank card users can avail of a flat Rs 4,000 discount on the Pixel 9, which will bring down the price of the smartphone to Rs 75,999.
- The base variant of the Pixel 9 features 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
For the Pixel 9 Pro XL, Google offers a one-year Google One AI premium plan for free, which further includes:
- 2TB of cloud storage
- Exclusive AI features in the Photos app
- And access to Gemini 1.5 Pro
Furthermore, ICICI Bank card users can enjoy a flat Rs 10,000 discount on Flipkart, reducing the original price to Rs 1,14,999.
Various exchange offers are also available for the device.
Google Pixel 9: Features and specifications
- The Google Pixel 9 is available as an affordable option in the new series, which is priced at Rs 75,999 after discounts.
- The smartphone features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a variable refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz.
- It is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 processor
- It is further coupled with the Titan M2 security coprocessor to ensure top-notch performance and security.
- For photography, the Pixel 9 boasts a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel wide lens and a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens.
- It is backed by a 4700mAh battery with 45W fast charging supports
- The device is further compatible with wireless charging.
- Note that the wired charger is sold separately, similar to previous Pixel models.
- The smartphone runs on Android 14 and the Pixel 9 guarantees 7 years of Android OS and security updates- providing long-term software support.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Enhanced features
- The Pixel 9 Pro XL is priced at Rs 1,14,999 with offers, which marks the introduction of a larger model in the Pixel series.
- It features a 6.8-inch 24-bit LTPO OLED display and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 coating for added durability.
- This model has been designed for users who prefer a bigger display without compromising on quality.
Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL: Similar features
- Both the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL are equipped with AI-powered features, including the new Gemini technology, offering enhanced performance and a more intuitive user experience.
- With these devices, Google aims to deliver cutting-edge technology that caters to a wide range of users, from tech enthusiasts to everyday smartphone users.
ALSO READ: YouTube account hacked? Google’s new AI tool will help you regain control
ALSO READ: How to turn on the SOS Emergency feature on your Android or iPhone?