How to turn on the SOS Emergency feature on your Android or iPhone?

Today's time does not just focus on women's safety but the safety of every individual who is using a smartphone. In critical situations, quick access to emergency services could be a lifesaver. iPhone and Android devices already come with an SOS emergency feature which enables the users to contact emergency services quickly and alert chosen contacts. Here's how Indian smartphone users can enable and use these features.

For iPhone users: Enabling the SOS Emergency feature

Apple’s SOS feature is simple to set up and use. Here is how you can activate it on your iPhone:

Open the Settings app: Start by opening the Settings app on your iPhone. Then scroll down and tap on ‘Emergency SOS’. There, turn on ‘Auto Call’ if you want your iPhone to automatically call emergency services when you initiate an SOS. This feature is especially useful if you are unable to make the call manually in an emergency. Set up Emergency contacts: Tap on ‘Set Up Emergency Contacts in Health’. You could add the emergency contacts who will receive a message with your location after the SOS call ends.

Device supporting the SOS feature: How to use the feature?

iPhone 8 or later versions : Press and hold the side button along with one of the volume buttons until the Emergency SOS slider appears. Now drag the slider to call emergency services. If Auto Call is enabled, your iPhone will automatically call emergency services after the countdown.

: Press and hold the side button along with one of the volume buttons until the Emergency SOS slider appears. iPhone 7 or earlier : Rapidly press the side or top button five times to bring up the Emergency SOS slider. Now drag the slider to call emergency services.

: Rapidly press the side or top button five times to bring up the Emergency SOS slider.

Android Users- how to enable the SOS Emergency feature on a smartphone

Android devices also come equipped with an SOS feature, though the steps to enable them could be different and vary (slightly)- depending on the manufacturer. Below is a general guide to activating the feature :

Open the Settings app on your Android phone Search for Emergency SOS: Use the search bar at the top of the settings page and type in ‘SOS’ or ‘Emergency’. If your smartphone has this feature, it should appear in the search results. Enable Emergency SOS: Now tap on the ‘Emergency SOS’ or ‘Emergency Assistance’ option. Turn on the feature by toggling the switch. Configure emergency actions: Set up the actions you want to occur when the SOS is triggered.

You may be able to configure the phone to call emergency services, send a message to your emergency contacts with your location, and even record a short video or sound clip if needed.

Using the SOS feature on various smartphones (brands)

Samsung Devices : Press the power button three times quickly to activate the SOS feature.

: Press the power button three times quickly to activate the SOS feature. Other Android devices: The process may vary to activate the feature on different features, but it typically involves pressing the power button multiple times or using a combination of the power and volume buttons.

Why you should enable the SOS Emergency feature on your smartphone?

The SOS emergency feature on your device like- iPhone or Android is a crucial tool that could potentially save your life. Whether you are in a remote area, need immediate help, feeling unsafe- and having this feature could ensure that you can quickly reach out to emergency services and alert your loved ones.

Given its importance, it is recommended that all users will enable and familiarize themselves with how to use it.

Emergency service in India

In India, where emergency services like police, ambulance, and fire can be reached by dialling 112. This will give quick access through your smartphone’s SOS feature which will add an extra layer of safety.

Important safety tip for the smartphone users

Ensure your emergency contacts are updated and familiarize yourself with how your device's SOS feature works to be prepared for any situation.

