BSNL's 3300GB internet plan now Rs 100 cheaper: Find out how long this offer is valid

The government-owned telecom company, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), continues to offer affordable plans to its users. BSNL has introduced a special, limited-time offer on a broadband plan that provides 3300GB of data at a reduced initial price. The company announced this deal on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, ensuring users benefit from superfast internet speeds.

Details of the limited-time offer

This promotional offer applies to the BSNL broadband plan that is typically priced at Rs 499 per month. With this standard plan, users receive 3300GB of data monthly at a high speed of 60Mbps. Even after the Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limit is reached, users still get unlimited internet access at a speed of 4Mbps.

BSNL is currently offering this plan with a Rs 100 discount, making the price Rs 399 per month. According to the information shared on the company's X handle, new broadband Wi-Fi users who subscribe to this plan will only have to pay Rs 399 for the first three months. After the promotional period, the plan will revert to its original price of Rs 499 per month, resulting in a total initial saving of Rs 300.

BSNL Silver Jubilee plan

To commemorate its 25-anniversary of service, BSNL recently launched the Silver Jubilee broadband plan. This fiber broadband plan is priced at Rs 625 per month.

It offers users:

Internet data at a speed of 75Mbps.

Over 600 live TV channels and bundled OTT apps for free.

The channel package includes 127 premium channels.

Free access to OTT apps like Disney+ Hotstar (likely the Super Plan) and SonyLIV Premium is also included.

Meanwhile, BSNL's Learners Plan, priced at Rs 251 for 28 days, is ending today, December 13. This plan offers significant value, translating to a cost of roughly Rs 9 per day, and includes 100GB of data and free calls for the entire validity period.

