Nothing Phone 4a and 4a Pro features and price leaked ahead of launch Details of the Nothing Phone (4a) series have surfaced, revealing that the Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro, expected to launch next year, will feature key upgrades, including a larger battery, an upgraded camera, and more storage.

New Delhi:

Nothing recently launched the Phone (3a) Community Edition in the Indian market, following the introduction of the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro earlier this year. Now, the company is reportedly preparing to launch its next series, which will feature two new models: the Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro. Early information regarding the specifications and pricing has already surfaced.

Nothing Phone (4a) and (4a) Pro details leaked

A tipster shared information about this upcoming Nothing series via Telegram. Both new Nothing phones are expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series chipset and may include support for eSIM. Additionally, both models could be offered in variants with 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The report also suggests the company might simultaneously launch new Nothing headphones.

The Nothing Phone (4a) and Nothing Phone (4a) Pro could be available in blue, pink, white, and black color options. The Phone (4a) might be priced at $475 (approximately Rs 43,000), while the Phone (4a) Pro could launch at $540 (approximately Rs 49,000). Both phones are expected to utilize a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s series processor.

Anticipated major upgrades

Similar to the Phone (3a) series launched this year, the upcoming models are also expected to feature a triple camera setup on the back, an AMOLED display, and a large battery.

For context, the previous Nothing Phone (3a) Pro was launched with a 50MP + 50MP + 8MP triple camera setup and a 50MP front-facing camera for selfies. It was equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging. The upcoming Phone (4a) Pro is anticipated to feature the same rear camera setup. It is expected to launch with Nothing OS 3.5, based on Android 16.

Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition

This special variant was developed through the company's unique Community Edition Project, which solicited global community contributions and recognized winners in design and software.