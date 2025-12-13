iPhone 15 price drops sharply, now available with massive Rs 42,000 discount: Find out where to buy The Apple iPhone 15 is now more affordable than ever, featuring a significant price drop of up to Rs 42,000 along with bank discounts.

The iPhone 15 has received another significant price reduction, making this Apple device available for up to Rs 27,000 less than its original launch price. Launched just last year, this iPhone can now be purchased at a substantially lower cost. In addition to the direct price cut, Amazon is also offering attractive bank discounts on the purchase of the iPhone 15. The device, which was recently available on Reliance Digital for Rs 54,900, has become even more affordable on Amazon.

iPhone 15 discount

This Apple iPhone is offered in three storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Apple launched the series at a starting price of Rs 79,900.

Currently, the phone is available on Amazon at a starting price of Rs 52,990. Furthermore, Amazon is offering bank discounts, including a 10 per cent instant discount on the purchase of the iPhone 15. Additionally, the device can be purchased on EMI plans starting at just Rs 4,000.

Furthermore, Amazon is offering Rs 44,250 off on exchange. If your old smartphone fetches Rs 15,000, you could get a new iPhone 15 for Rs 29,250. However, it is worth nothing that the final price will depend on the condition of your old smartphone.

iPhone 15 features

The iPhone 15 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and now includes the Dynamic Island feature. The camera system has been significantly upgraded, featuring next-generation portrait images and improved depth control. This iPhone runs on the powerful A16 Bionic chipset.

The iPhone 15 features a larger battery and has switched to USB Type-C charging. It is also equipped with MagSafe, Q12, and Qi wireless charging capabilities. Safety and security features include Crash Detection and Face ID.

For optics, the Apple iPhone 15 sports a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. A 12MP camera is provided for selfies and video calls. It was launched running on iOS 17 and can be upgraded to the latest available operating system (or iOS 26, based on your original text's context).

