Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 13, 2025: Get 300 diamonds and gun skins for free today Garena has released new redeem codes for millions of Free Fire MAX players. While players typically must purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX, today's redeem codes are offering 300 free diamonds to every user.

New Delhi:

Garena has just released new redeem codes for millions of Free Fire MAX players in the Indian region. If you're a player, you know the immense value of these codes: they grant various in-game items for free, enhancing your experience and loadout.

Today's redeem codes, valid for December 13, 2025, offer players exciting rewards like skins, diamonds, weapons, and diverse outfits. These free items can help players improve their in-game appearance and competitiveness.

Garena is providing 100 per cent working redeem codes specifically for Indian players today. While players typically need to spend diamonds (the in-game currency) to purchase items, Garena is offering a bonus of 300 diamonds with today's codes, allowing you to acquire your favorite items in the future.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 13, 2025:

FFPSTXV5FRDM

FFX4QKNFSM9Y

FFXMTK9QFFX9

FFW2Y7NQFV9S

FV1P9C4J7H5F3SBM

FB1Z6U8N9A7O5TRS

FQ8K2M3G7L4X1Y6E

FM3N7A9V1X5C8JKL

FN7R4W1O6Z8D2Y5X

Important information on redeem codes

It is important to remember that Garena releases redeem codes for different regions daily. To ensure you receive your free in-game items, you must use the codes designated for your specific region.

Redeem codes are designed by Garena using a unique 12-character combination of numbers and letters. While the company also offers free in-game items through events, those often require players to complete various tasks. Redeem codes offer a direct, no-task-required alternative for instant rewards.

How to redeem your Free Fire MAX codes

To claim your rewards, you must visit Garena's official redemption website and follow these simple steps:

Visit the Redemption Website: Navigate to the official code redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/. Log In: Securely log in to your Free Fire account using the platform it is linked to (e.g., Facebook, Google, VK). Enter the Code: Locate the designated box, enter the 12-character redeem code, and press the Confirm button. Receive Reward: Upon successful redemption, your reward will be credited to your in-game account's mail section within 24 hours.

Disclaimer

Please note that while the original Free Fire game remains banned in India, the Free Fire MAX version is available for play. Remember that Free Fire redeem codes are region-specific and valid for a limited time. You will receive an error message if the code has expired or is not applicable to your region.

ALSO READ: What '5201314' means? The Chinese number Indians searched most on Google this year