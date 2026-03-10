BSNL Rs 997 plan now available for 164 days- Get 14 days extra validity

New Delhi:

BSNL, one of the leading telecom service providers, has rolled out a special offer on its Rs 997 prepaid plan, and it is actually pretty tempting if you are into long-term recharges. The company announced on social media that if you recharge under this plan before March 31, you will get an extra 14 days added to your validity period. So, instead of lasting the usual 150 days, your plan now goes for 164 days. More validity without paying any extra money.

Rs 997 for 164 days

This move makes the Rs 997 plan even more appealing for anyone hunting for affordable, long-lasting recharge options in India. The plan already packs a bunch of solid benefits for heavy data and calling users:

unlimited voice calls anywhere in India

free national roaming

2GB of high-speed data every day

100 free SMS daily

With the extra validity, you will be getting around 328GB of total data, up from the original 300GB. This is certainly enough for those who use a decent amount of data, and it means you will not have to worry about topping up for around 5 months easily.

BiTV subscription

Furthermore, the Rs 997 plan also gets you a free BiTV subscription—so you can stream live TV and entertainment right on your phone. Between the calling, data, and entertainment, BSNL is bundling up everything you need for a decent digital experience.

On top of the validity offer, BSNL has also launched a new Rs 16 data add-on. For sixteen rupees, you get 4GB of high-speed data that is valid for a day. If you break it down, that is just Rs 4 per GB – making it one of the cheapest data packs out there right now. BSNL rolled this out on March 8, the same day as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final, so cricket fans could stream the match without fretting over data limits.

All in all, BSNL’s recent offers look like a smart move for budget-conscious users. If you want a prepaid plan that stretches your money and gives you plenty of data, the Rs 997 recharge with its new, longer validity is definitely worth a look.