Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 10: Free weapon, skins, diamonds and more

Garena, one of the popular battle royale games in India, has just dropped a fresh batch of redeem codes for Free Fire MAX, and it’s time for you to get some free in-game goodies without spending a single penny. These codes are only good for a short time, so do not wait around—redeem them before they are gone.
You can snag all sorts of rewards with these codes—weapon skins, weapons, diamonds, and more. It’s a quick way to beef up your inventory and make the game a lot more fun.
Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 10, 2026
Here’s the list of codes for today:
- FF79A3B2K6GB
- FFR4G3HMSYJN
- 6KWMFJMQ9YG
- FZ5X1C7V9B2N
- B1RK7C5ZL8YT
- TX4SC2VUNPKF
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- FFPURTQFDZ9
- XDJZ2E5WEFJ
- ZRW3J4N8VRX5
- TFX9J3ZRP6G
- FQ9W2E7RT5Y
- FE2R8T6Y4U1
- FU11503P7A9S
- FL2K6J4H9G5F
- UPQ7X5NMJ64V
- S9QK2L6VP3MR
- N7QK5L3MRP9J
- FFW2Y7NQFV9S
- FFMC2SJLKXSB
- 4ST1Z7ZBRPQ9
- BR43PMAPYEZZ
- F8YC4TN6VKQ9
- V44ZX8Y7GJH5
- FF9MJ31CKRXG
- FF7MLY4ME6SC
- FFUMCPSJM9S3
- FFJYBGD8H1H4
- RHTG9V0LTDWP
How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes
Here’s what you need to do to claim your rewards:
1. Head over to the official rewards site: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
2. Log in with your linked social account—Facebook, X, VK, Apple, Google, or Huawei.
3. Enter your code.
4. Hit ‘Confirm’ and then watch your in-game mail for your reward.
Quick heads-up if you’re new to this:
- You cannot redeem codes if you’re on a guest account.
- Rewards show up in your in-game mail.
- Usually, you will get your items within 24 hours.
Where will you find your reward?
Your rewards go straight to your in-game mail—normally within a day. But don’t hang around too long. These codes only work for a limited time.
Free Fire MAX: A quick look
Free Fire MAX has really taken off in India, especially after the original Free Fire got banned in 2020. Players jumped over to MAX for the better graphics, smooth gameplay, and all those regular rewards. The community’s still going strong, and the game keeps delivering the kind of experience fans love.