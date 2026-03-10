Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 10: Free weapon, skins, diamonds and more

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 10: Free weapon, skins, diamonds and more

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out a new set of codes, enabling the player to win interesting in-game rewards for free – it could be diamonds, loot, weapon skins, pets and more.

Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Image Source : Garena
New Delhi:

Garena, one of the popular battle royale games in India, has just dropped a fresh batch of redeem codes for Free Fire MAX, and it’s time for you to get some free in-game goodies without spending a single penny. These codes are only good for a short time, so do not wait around—redeem them before they are gone.

You can snag all sorts of rewards with these codes—weapon skins, weapons, diamonds, and more. It’s a quick way to beef up your inventory and make the game a lot more fun.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 10, 2026

Here’s the list of codes for today:

  1. FF79A3B2K6GB  
  2. FFR4G3HMSYJN  
  3. 6KWMFJMQ9YG  
  4. FZ5X1C7V9B2N  
  5. B1RK7C5ZL8YT  
  6. TX4SC2VUNPKF  
  7. ZZZ76NT3PDSH  
  8. FFPURTQFDZ9  
  9. XDJZ2E5WEFJ  
  10. ZRW3J4N8VRX5  
  11. TFX9J3ZRP6G  
  12. FQ9W2E7RT5Y  
  13. FE2R8T6Y4U1  
  14. FU11503P7A9S  
  15. FL2K6J4H9G5F  
  16. UPQ7X5NMJ64V  
  17. S9QK2L6VP3MR  
  18. N7QK5L3MRP9J  
  19. FFW2Y7NQFV9S  
  20. FFMC2SJLKXSB  
  21. 4ST1Z7ZBRPQ9  
  22. BR43PMAPYEZZ  
  23. F8YC4TN6VKQ9  
  24. V44ZX8Y7GJH5  
  25. FF9MJ31CKRXG  
  26. FF7MLY4ME6SC  
  27. FFUMCPSJM9S3  
  28. FFJYBGD8H1H4  
  29. RHTG9V0LTDWP  

How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes

Here’s what you need to do to claim your rewards:

1. Head over to the official rewards site: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

2. Log in with your linked social account—Facebook, X, VK, Apple, Google, or Huawei.
3. Enter your code.
4. Hit ‘Confirm’ and then watch your in-game mail for your reward.

Quick heads-up if you’re new to this:

  • You cannot redeem codes if you’re on a guest account.
  • Rewards show up in your in-game mail.
  • Usually, you will get your items within 24 hours.

Where will you find your reward?

Your rewards go straight to your in-game mail—normally within a day. But don’t hang around too long. These codes only work for a limited time.

Free Fire MAX: A quick look

Free Fire MAX has really taken off in India, especially after the original Free Fire got banned in 2020. Players jumped over to MAX for the better graphics, smooth gameplay, and all those regular rewards. The community’s still going strong, and the game keeps delivering the kind of experience fans love.

Andhra Pradesh plans social media ban for children under 13: Policy to roll out in 90 days

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G leak reveals Exynos chipsets, 50MP cameras and Android 16

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2026 Live: iPhone 17, Smart TVs and laptops available at massive discounts

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
Tech News Garena Free Fire Max
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\