Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 10: Free weapon, skins, diamonds and more

Garena, one of the popular battle royale games in India, has just dropped a fresh batch of redeem codes for Free Fire MAX, and it’s time for you to get some free in-game goodies without spending a single penny. These codes are only good for a short time, so do not wait around—redeem them before they are gone.

You can snag all sorts of rewards with these codes—weapon skins, weapons, diamonds, and more. It’s a quick way to beef up your inventory and make the game a lot more fun.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 10, 2026

Here’s the list of codes for today:

FF79A3B2K6GB FFR4G3HMSYJN 6KWMFJMQ9YG FZ5X1C7V9B2N B1RK7C5ZL8YT TX4SC2VUNPKF ZZZ76NT3PDSH FFPURTQFDZ9 XDJZ2E5WEFJ ZRW3J4N8VRX5 TFX9J3ZRP6G FQ9W2E7RT5Y FE2R8T6Y4U1 FU11503P7A9S FL2K6J4H9G5F UPQ7X5NMJ64V S9QK2L6VP3MR N7QK5L3MRP9J FFW2Y7NQFV9S FFMC2SJLKXSB 4ST1Z7ZBRPQ9 BR43PMAPYEZZ F8YC4TN6VKQ9 V44ZX8Y7GJH5 FF9MJ31CKRXG FF7MLY4ME6SC FFUMCPSJM9S3 FFJYBGD8H1H4 RHTG9V0LTDWP

How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes

Here’s what you need to do to claim your rewards:

1. Head over to the official rewards site: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

2. Log in with your linked social account—Facebook, X, VK, Apple, Google, or Huawei.

3. Enter your code.

4. Hit ‘Confirm’ and then watch your in-game mail for your reward.

Quick heads-up if you’re new to this:

You cannot redeem codes if you’re on a guest account.

Rewards show up in your in-game mail.

Usually, you will get your items within 24 hours.

Where will you find your reward?

Your rewards go straight to your in-game mail—normally within a day. But don’t hang around too long. These codes only work for a limited time.

Free Fire MAX: A quick look

Free Fire MAX has really taken off in India, especially after the original Free Fire got banned in 2020. Players jumped over to MAX for the better graphics, smooth gameplay, and all those regular rewards. The community’s still going strong, and the game keeps delivering the kind of experience fans love.