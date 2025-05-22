BSNL latest roaming plan allows users to stay connected in 18 countries at just Rs 180 per day BSNL has introduced a new recharge plan for its users. With this plan, the government telecom company allows users to avoid purchasing a new SIM while traveling to 18 countries.

New Delhi:

BSNL has rolled out an affordable new recharge plan called the Gold International Plan. With this offering, travelers can use their BSNL SIM card in 18 different countries without needing to purchase a new one. This means users will enjoy calling and data benefits while on the go. The announcement was made via BSNL's official X handle, highlighting that this international roaming pack is tailored for globetrotters. Priced at Rs 5399, the plan provides a validity of 30 days, which breaks down to just Rs 180 per day, allowing travelers to roam freely across 18 nations without the hassle of acquiring a local SIM.

In terms of benefits, the BSNL Gold plan offers a 30-day validity period along with 30 minutes of voice calling. Additionally, users will receive 15 SMS and 3GB of data, making this plan particularly advantageous for frequent travelers who require communication and data services without the trouble of buying new SIM cards in each destination.

The plan is effective in 18 countries, as confirmed by BSNL in their announcement. Users will enjoy the convenience of free international roaming, eliminating the need to obtain a local SIM. BSNL has partnered with local telecom operators in these regions to facilitate this service.

Here’s a list of the countries covered under this plan:

Bhutan - B Mobile

Greece - WIND

Malaysia - U Mobile

Austria - Hutch

China - China Telecom

Vietnam - Viettel

Nepal - NTC

Sri Lanka - Dialog

Germany - Telefonica

Israel - Hot Mobile

Bangladesh - Grameenphone

Myanmar - MPT

Kuwait - Zain

Thailand - Trinet

Denmark - Hi 3AS

Uzbekistan - Ucell

France - Bouygues

Japan - NTT DoCoMo

