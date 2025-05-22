Human-like chat on your phone: Have you tried Google Gemini's new feature? At its developer conference, Google announced advancements in Gemini AI, including a new feature that allows users to interact with their smartphones as if they were conversing with another human.

New Delhi:

Now your phone can communicate with you just like a human! You don’t have to invest in an expensive, high-end smartphone to enjoy this new feature. Google has introduced this innovative capability in its annual developers conference, Google I/O 2025. With this feature, you can engage in conversations with your phone, and even turn on the camera to gather information about what you see around you. This new ability, called Gemini Live, is part of the highly anticipated Project Astra. Google has been developing this tool for quite some time and first showcased it at last year's event. According to a post on their X handle, the Gemini Live feature will soon be integrated into several Google apps, such as Calendar, Keep Notes, Tasks, and Maps.

By simply turning your phone's camera, Gemini will assist you with everything from adding calendar invites to navigating your way around.

So, how do you get started with Gemini Live?

First, you’ll need to install the Gemini app on your smartphone. This AI tool is available on both the Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Once you've downloaded the app, go ahead and install it on your device. After installation, grant the necessary permissions so it’s ready to interact with you.

Next, launch the Gemini app and tap the icon located next to the mic. This will open up Gemini Live, prepping your phone for conversation.

To utilise your phone's camera, tap on the camera icon provided below. Point it at the object you want to learn about, and simply tap the screen. You’ll feel as though you’re chatting with your device. Gemini will provide you with information about the object you’re focusing on, pulling from the wealth of data available online. Just make sure your phone is connected to the internet!

ALSO READ: Paytm Vijay Shekhar Sharma dodges scam, but Navi Mumbai company falls for Rs 75 lakh cyber fraud