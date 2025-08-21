BSNL introduces eSIM support for subscribers in Tamil Nadu BSNL has started rolling out eSIM services in Tamil Nadu, offering customers a simpler and faster way to connect devices without physical SIM cards. Both existing and new subscribers can apply for eSIM at BSNL service centres with a digital KYC process.

New Delhi:

BSNL has officially launched its eSIM service in Tamil Nadu this month. The company has confirmed that other states will receive support soon, although no official rollout timeline has been shared yet. With this move, BSNL joins the likes of Jio, Airtel, and Vi, who already offer eSIM services in India.

Where is it available, and how to get a BSNL eSIM?

To apply for an eSIM, subscribers will have to visit the nearest BSNL service centre available in their region/residence. One must note that they will have to carry the following while visiting the service centre:

An eSIM-compatible smartphone or smartwatch

A valid ID card for digital KYC verification

Once verified, BSNL will further provide a QR code that users can scan on their devices to activate the eSIM profile instantly. This makes it easier to connect smartphones, wearables, and IoT-ready devices without dealing with physical SIM cards.

Who could avail of BSNL eSIM?

BSNL has already clarified that both existing users and new customers are eligible for eSIM activation. However, the operator has not yet confirmed whether switching from a physical SIM to an eSIM will be free or chargeable.

The arrival of the new eSIM support further ensures that the government-owned telecom service provider of the country, BSNL, is offering its subscribers to enjoy instant activation, hassle-free device setup and improved connectivity options, which is particularly useful for multi-device users.

Challenges with eSIM in India

While the eSIM adoption is growing across the nation, there are still challenges. The biggest hurdle remains the difficulty in switching eSIMs between devices, which telecom operators are still working on to make it seamless and hassle-free.

Despite this, BSNL’s step toward modernising its network further shows its commitment to keeping up with rivals.

Also, BSNL is working on and preparing to launch its 5G services soon in the country (timeline unspecified by the time of writing), which will further enhance connectivity for mobile customers across India.