Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Note 15 Pro launched in China: Price, specs and features

Xiaomi, one of the leading brands in the smartphone space, has recently launched two new smartphones in the Chinese market- Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Redmi Note 15 Pro. Both devices come with powerful upgrades, along with a massive 7,000mAh battery that supports fast charging, are protected with IP68, and have advanced camera systems. The Pro+ variant, on the other hand, will debut with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, while the Pro version comes with MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Note 15 Pro: Price and variants

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ will be available at a starting price of CNY 1,899 (which is around Rs 23,000) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The Higher variants with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage are priced at CNY 2,099 (around Rs 25,000) and CNY 2,299 (around Rs 28,000) respectively. A special Satellite Messaging Edition with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage costs CNY 2,399 (around Rs 29,000).

The Redmi Note 15 Pro is priced from CNY 1,399 (around Rs 17,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage models are priced at CNY 1,599 (around Rs Rs 20,000) and CNY 1,799 (around Rs 22,000) respectively.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+: Specifications

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ runs on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 and features a 6.83-inch micro-curved 1.5K display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3,200 nits peak brightness, protected by Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass.

It is the first smartphone powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

For photography, it has a 50MP Light Fusion 800 main sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. A 32MP front camera handles selfies.

The phone houses a 7,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging, backed by Xiaomi’s Surge P3 and G1 chips. It also supports satellite-based emergency messaging in its special edition.

Redmi Note 15 Pro: Specifications