After Oracle, TCS lays off around 40000 employees, spark protests in Chennai A major row has erupted over layoffs at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). While the IT employees’ union UNITE claims that up to 30,000 to 40,000 jobs could be cut, TCS has dismissed the reports as ‘incorrect and misleading’, clarifying that only 2 per cent of the workforce is impacted.

New Delhi:

After Oracle, now Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is in the news for laying off around 30,000 workers, leading to massive chaos and protests in Chennai. While the IT employees’ union, UNITE, claims that around 30,000 to 40,000 jobs have been cut, TCS has denied the reports as ‘incorrect and misleading’, further clarifying that only 2 per cent of the workforce has been impacted in the region.

The protests in Chennai and people on social media have been showing their anger with this move made by one of the leading IT companies, and it has sparked a wider debate on job security in the Indian IT sector.

Protests in Chennai against TCS layoffs

After the layoff news surfaced yesterday, the Union of IT and ITES Employees (UNITE) staged a protest in Chennai this week against the alleged large-scale layoffs at TCS. The union claims that at least 12,000 mid-level and senior-level employees are being removed without any prior notice, and the final number might reach as high as 40,000 job losses.

Protesters have carried banners and placards labelling company management with harsh titles like ‘Chief of Corporate Greed’ and ‘Chief of Cruelty’.

One of the slogans read: “Secret to stop layoffs: Unionise.”

UNITE also alleged that TCS is replacing experienced employees with freshers hired at 80–85 per cent lower salaries.

TCS Management’s response: “Claims are misleading”

TCS strongly denied reports of 30,000 layoffs. In a statement to FinancialExpress.com, the company clarified, “These speculations are incorrect and misleading. As communicated earlier, the impact is limited to 2 per cent of our workforce.”

The company maintains that the restructuring affects only a small portion of its staff, and that it continues to focus on reskilling and upskilling.

Union’s stand: “Layoffs driven by profit, not necessity”

UNITE has accused TCS of targeting senior employees for profit motives despite strong financials. The union’s statement pointed to the firm’s Rs 2.55 lakh crore revenue, 24.3 per cent operating profit margin, and Rs 45,588 crore dividend payout, questioning the need for such cuts.

“Workers are not numbers on a balance sheet — we demand justice!” the union said on social media platform X, alleging that layoffs are being disguised as retrenchment.

People showed rage on social media

The protest has quickly caught the attention of commoners and influencers on social media, and soon the hashtags #TCSLayoffs and #JobSecurity started trending on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn, and Facebook

Many Indians expressed their concern over shrinking opportunities for senior IT professionals, families who were impacted by the layoff, while others questioned whether large firms are prioritising profits over employees’ livelihoods.

The TCS layoffs controversy reflects the growing unease among India’s IT workforce, especially at the senior management level (where the salaries are higher), leading to job insecurity.

While the company denies massive job cuts, the union’s claims and protests highlight a widening rift between management strategies and employee expectations.