China’s ‘Pregnancy Robot’ could replace human womb by 2026: A boon or a threat? China is reportedly working on developing a humanoid pregnancy robot with an artificial womb that could deliver babies without women by 2026.

New Delhi:

China is reportedly developing a new humanoid pregnancy robot with an artificial womb that could deliver babies without the need for women. The innovation will go operational by next year (2026). Created by Kaiwa Technology in Guangzhou, this project aims to address rising infertility rates but has triggered global debates over ethics, motherhood, and human bonds.

What is China’s pregnancy robot?

The researchers at Kaiwa Technology are building a robot that can host an artificial womb- this is a major leap for science. Instead of traditional surrogacy or IVF, this machine will be able to allow a foetus to grow inside a robot’s body until it is ready for birth. At the World Robot Conference in Beijing, project lead Dr Zhang Qifeng has confirmed that the technology does exist and the next step will be about embedding it into a humanoid robot.

How will the artificial womb work?

The artificial womb is not entirely new, and it will work by mimicking the human uterus, which will be filled with artificial amniotic fluid. A tube will act like the umbilical cord, which will supply the nutrients and oxygen to the growing foetus.

Scientists in the US previously kept premature lambs alive for weeks by using similar “biobag” systems.

What makes China’s version different is scale; the team is reportedly aiming to carry a foetus from fertilisation to birth, with a cost of around 100,000 yuan (which is around Rs 12 lakh)- the amount is said to be much lower than the traditional surrogacy cost, reports claim.

Why is China pushing this?

Infertility rates in China have shot up from 12 per cent in 2007 to around 18 per cent in 2020. Many couples have been spending a lot of money on IVF and artificial insemination with little success. Supporters of the project have also argued that the artificial womb might reduce the emotional and financial burden for such families.

Why are experts and activists concerned?

It is tough when we speak of artificial pregnancy, and not everyone is capable of welcoming the idea. Critics fear that outsourcing childbirth to robots could weaken maternal bonds, commodify reproduction, and change how society perceives motherhood. Feminist scholars have even warned it might mark “the end of women.”

Medical researchers are also said to be uneasy, cautioning that treating pregnancy as a mechanical process could carry unknown risks. On the other hand, legal experts in China are now debating regulation, from parental rights to preventing black-market misuse of artificial womb machines.

On social media, many people expressed their mixed emotions:

Some people do not appreciate the move:

A double-edged future

If successful, artificial wombs could revolutionise parenthood by making childbirth safer and more accessible. But they also raise serious ethical, legal, and social questions. By 2026, the world may witness the first child born from a robot womb, a milestone that could be seen as groundbreaking progress or a dystopian turn for humanity.