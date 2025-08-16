Shubhanshu Shukla to arrive in India today following historic space mission; expected to meet PM Modi Shubhanshu Shukla traveled to the International Space Station as part of the Axiom 4 mission. He underwent debriefing in the US and is set to arrive in India today.

New Delhi:

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who recently became the first Indian to step on the International Space Station (ISS), is scheduled to return to India today, August 16. Shukla, who serves in the Indian Air Force, has already boarded his flight back to India from the US.

Shukla announced his return on Instagram with a heartfelt message, reflecting on his time in the US as part of the Axiom-4 mission. He expressed sadness about leaving the people who became his friends and family during the past year but also shared his excitement about meeting his loved ones back in India.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh stated on August 15 that during his short stay in Delhi, Shukla is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi before traveling to his hometown of Lucknow to see his family. He will then return to the capital for the National Space Day celebrations on August 23.

In his Instagram post, Shukla wrote:

"As I sit on the plane to come back to India, a mix of emotions is running through my heart. I feel sad leaving a fantastic group of people behind who were my friends and family for the past year during this mission. I am also excited about meeting all my friends, family, and everyone in the country for the first time post-mission. I guess this is what life is—everything all at once. Having received incredible love and support from everyone during and after the mission, I can't wait to come back to India to share my experiences with all of you. Goodbyes are hard, but we need to keep moving in life. As my commander @astro_peggy fondly says, 'the only constant in spaceflight is change.' I believe that applies to life as well. I guess at the end of the day—'Yun hi chala chal rahi—jeevan gaadi hai samay pahiya'".

