SpaceX launches 24 new Starlink Satellites: Global internet coverage expands to India too SpaceX has successfully launched 24 additional Starlink satellites on August 14, boosting its global internet network. The mission, carried out by a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base, expands Starlink’s active constellation to over 8,100 satellites.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 1:05 a.m. EDT (10:35 a.m. IST). The mission, which is named Starlink Group 17-4, successfully placed 24 satellites into orbit. The rocket’s first-stage booster (B1093) completed its fifth flight, landing upright on the drone ship Of Course I Still Love You stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Mission achievements

This launch marked SpaceX’s 98th Falcon 9 mission in 2025 and the 516th Falcon 9 flight overall since the rocket’s debut in 2010. It also represented the 452nd reuse of a Falcon 9 first stage and the 487th booster landing, a testament to SpaceX’s progress in making spaceflight more cost-effective and reusable. After separation, the rocket’s upper stage successfully carried the satellites into their designated orbit, completing deployment roughly one hour after liftoff.

Expanding Starlink’s global network

With this launch, SpaceX’s active Starlink constellation now exceeds 8,100 satellites out of the nearly 9,400 launched since 2018. The Starlink network is designed to provide high-speed, low-cost internet to even the most remote parts of the world. Currently, the service covers around 130 countries and territories, including rural areas where traditional broadband remains limited.

Future launches and goals

SpaceX plans to deploy a total of 12,000 satellites in its first phase, with the possibility of extending the number further. The company’s next mission, Starlink 17-5, is scheduled for August 15, when another 24 satellites are expected to be added to the constellation. By steadily increasing satellite numbers, SpaceX is working toward achieving true global coverage, bringing reliable internet access to millions of new users, including those in underserved regions of India.

Over the period of time, Elon Musk's Starlink satellites are set to dominate the market by providing internet calling to a larger set of people, with the aim to be on top of their game. The billionaire, who also owns X (formerly known as Twitter), has been on the swift move to expand it's reach further.