NASA confirms two massive asteroids passing close to Earth today: No threat, just discovery

NASA has reportedly spotted two near-Earth asteroids, 2025 OA3 and 2025 PA, which are moving through space towards Earth. These asteroids are roughly 120 feet wide, comparable to the size of a passenger aircraft. It is further stated that the asteroids are travelling at extremely high speeds, and fortunately, both are expected to pass by at safe distances today.

2025 OA3 is moving at a blistering speed of 30,498 miles per hour and will pass Earth at a distance of 1.42 million miles. 2025 PA is slightly slower at 22,219 miles per hour, flying by at a distance of 2.05 million miles.

Despite being labelled as ‘near-Earth’ objects, experts have confirmed that both will miss our planet by a comfortable margin.

Why ancient asteroids matter?

Asteroids like these are not just rocks flying through space. They are ancient remnants from the formation of our solar system, dating back around 4.6 billion years. Studying them helps scientists learn more about the early conditions that shaped Earth and possibly led to the origin of life.



In fact, past asteroid impacts have had massive consequences on Earth; one famously wiped out the dinosaurs. That’s why scientists are constantly monitoring these celestial bodies.

How does NASA protect Earth from potential threats?

NASA, through its Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), uses advanced radar systems to track the paths of asteroids. These technologies allow researchers to predict future encounters with incredible accuracy. Missions like OSIRIS-REx and Japan’s Hayabusa2 have already returned asteroid samples, offering crucial insights into the building blocks of life.

While there’s no threat from today’s flybys, consistent monitoring plays a critical role in planetary defence. Every close encounter helps experts refine their predictions and prepare for any real danger in the future.

There is no need to panic. But as two ancient space travellers zip past us today, scientists are getting another opportunity to study the cosmos and ensure our planet stays safe from any future asteroid risks.