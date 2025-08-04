Advertisement
  3. Apple iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max set to launch in September: Price, camera and specs leaked

Apple is gearing up to launch the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in early September 2025. Both models are expected to feature significant design changes, upgraded cameras, and performance improvements. Prices in India may be higher due to market factors, with the Pro Max crossing Rs 1.64 lakh.

Expected iPhone 17 models
Expected iPhone 17 models Image Source : File
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
New Delhi:

Apple Inc., the leading brand in premium consumer goods, is set to unleash the highly anticipated iPhone 17 series. The company is set to unleash two new devices- iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, which are expected to launch sometime around September 8 to September 10 (2025). 

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming premium handset models will debut alongside the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air.

Expected pricing as per the region

Here is the list of the pricing for the upcoming devices:

The new iPhone 17 Pro will be priced at:

  • Rs 1,45,990 in the Indian market
  • USD 1,199 in the USA
  • AED 4,403 in the UAE

The upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max will be priced as follows:

  • Rs 1,64,990 in the Indian market
  • USD 1,499 in the USA market
  • AED 5,299 in the UAE market

New design and colour options

Both models are set to receive a fresh design, featuring a rectangular triple-camera setup aligned to the left and a slightly repositioned Apple logo. Users can expect to see five sleek colour options:

  • White
  • Black
  • Dark Blue
  • Orange
  • Grey

Powerful cameras and a premium display

The iPhone 17 Pro series is expected to shine in the camera department with:

  • 48MP main camera
  • 48MP ultra-wide camera
  • 48MP Periscope telephoto lens
  • 24MP front camera for selfies and facetime

These devices will likely feature ProMotion OLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals and responsiveness.

A19 Pro Chip, More RAM, and Better Battery

Apple will reportedly introduce its A19 Pro chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and a base storage of 256GB. Battery life is also expected to see a noticeable improvement over the iPhone 16 series.

With a bold new design, powerful camera system, and Apple’s next-gen A19 Pro chipset, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are shaping up to be major upgrades over their predecessors. However, the expected price hike—especially in India—could make buyers think twice. Still, for those looking for cutting-edge performance and photography in a premium package, the iPhone 17 Pro series is likely to deliver a flagship experience worth waiting for.

