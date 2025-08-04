Garena Free Fire Max redeem code for August 4: Win free diamonds, skins and more

Indian mobile gamers are getting engaged with the in-game benefits, which could be unlocked by using the daily gaming codes on Garena Free Fire Max. These fresh redeem codes are released every day, and in this article, we will be sharing the list of codes, which are valid for today (August 4, 2025). These codes will offer rewards like diamonds, gold, weapon skins and exclusive characters (without spending a single penny from your pocket).
New players must note that these codes are valid for a short and limited time period, so they are advised to redeem them as soon as possible.
What is Garena Free Fire Max?
Launched in September 2021, Garena Free Fire Max is the enhanced version of the original Free Fire game. It offers improved graphics, smoother animations and a more immersive gaming experience. The game is especially popular in India and is available on Android and iOS platforms.
Redeem codes for the day: August 4, 2025
Here is the list of active redeem codes for the day, which could help players unlock various in-game bonuses:
- FZ4N1Q8S6R9Y2D5K
- FY9R3V6P1J4L7K5Q
- FE2W7F4X9B5M1S3G
- FA5M1F8Z3N7P9B2T
- FB6Q9R2D5K8X3F4H
- FV7G2X5P9J3C6L1W
- FL7S3C9V6T2X4W8R
- FP1X4Y7R2G5Q9N3F
- FM9T6W3V8C2B4Y7S
- FT6K9N3C8L2J4H7R
- FU4D8F1Q7Z3V5P6M
- FH2J5Y8R1W4G6X9N
- FC5N8F2J7H4Q1X6L
How to claim Free Fire Max redeem codes? Guide
- Visit the official Free Fire Rewards site: https://reward.ff.garena.com
- Log in using your linked account (Google, Facebook, X, Apple, etc.)
- Enter one code at a time in the redeem box
- Check your in-game mail for the reward confirmation
Diamonds and gold are added directly to your wallet; items like skins appear in the Vault tab
Key tips for successful redemption
- Redeem codes only work on linked accounts (not on guest accounts)
- They are valid for a limited time (12–18 hours)
- Codes can only be used once per account
- Some codes may not work in all regions
These redeem codes offer great free value for Garena Free Fire Max fans in India. Whether you are looking to upgrade your character or build up your gold and diamonds, claiming these daily rewards keeps your game fresh without spending a rupee.
|
Online trading scam: Why Indians keep falling for it and how to stay safe
|
Vivo V60 5G India launch set for August 12: Zeiss cameras, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and more
|
iPadOS 26 first look: Mac-style features, Siri enhancements and more coming to iPads