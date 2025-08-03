Vivo V60 5G India launch set for August 12: Zeiss cameras, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and more Vivo V60 5G is set to launch in India on August 12, with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, triple rear cameras which are co-engineered with Zeiss, and a 6500mAh battery with 90W charging, and an Android 15-based OS with AI tools.

New Delhi:

Vivo has officially announced that the Vivo V60 5G will launch in India on August 12. The smartphone features a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, triple rear cameras co-engineered with Zeiss, a 6,500mAh battery with 90W charging, and an Android 15-based OS with AI tools. Here’s everything we know so far.

Vivo V60 5G to launch in India on August 12

The V60 5G is scheduled to launch in India on August 12. The smartphone will be the successor of the Vivo V50, which was launched earlier this year in February. Vivo has further revealed some key features like an upgraded processor, camera setup and sleek design, which is inspired by the Vivo X200 FE.

Powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and Android 15 OS

Under the hood, the Vivo V60 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

It is expected to feature LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.

On the software side, the smartphone will ship with FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15, offering advanced AI-powered features like Google Gemini Live, AI Captions, and Smart Call Assistant.

Camera strength: Zeiss-powered shooters with Aura Light

Vivo V60 5G boasts a triple camera setup, co-engineered with Zeiss optics. It includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 10x zoom and OIS, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, users will get a 50MP selfie camera. The device also features Vivo’s Aura Light system for better low-light portraits.

Display, battery and protection

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1600 nits peak brightness in HBM mode. Backed by a massive 6,500mAh battery, the phone will support 90W fast wired charging. It also comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings, making it dust and water-resistant.

Colour variants and design

The Vivo V60 5G will launch in three elegant colours:

Mist Gray

Moonlit Blue

Auspicious Gold

The rear design is similar to the Vivo X200 FE, with a pill-shaped camera module offering a premium look.