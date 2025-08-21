Meta freezes AI hiring after recruiting top talent from Google, OpenAI and Microsoft Meta has frozen the hiring in its AI division after months of aggressively poaching researchers from rival firms. The move comes alongside the restructuring of its Superintelligence Labs into four groups, focusing on research, superintelligence, AI features, and infrastructure.

New Delhi:

Meta, one of the leading names in the social media world, owning Facebook, Ins,tagram and more, has reportedly halted hiring in its artificial intelligence (AI) division- including roles for researchers and engineers. The move was taken after months of aggressive talent acquisition, where the company lured top AI experts from rivals like Google, OpenAI, Microsoft and Anthropic.

As per the Wall Street Journal report, the freeze began last week, although Meta has already brought on board more than 50 researchers at salaries ranging between seven and eight figures.

Why did Meta stop hiring?

Meta has recently hired the best talent from the leading companies, which seems to be the reason for the freeze on hiring. Although Meta has not yet specified a direct reason, but the insiders claim that the pause is a part of the company’s yearly organisational and financial planning.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed the freeze, calling it a step towards “creating a solid structure for our new superintelligence efforts after bringing people on board and undertaking budgeting exercises.”

The freeze also comes after reports that Meta attempted to acquire several AI startups to absorb their talent. One notable case involved Thinking Machines Lab, founded by ex-OpenAI COO Mira Murati. Meta reportedly offered nearly USD 1 billion (around Rs 8,700 crore) to co-founder Andrew Tulloch, but the deal did not go through.

AI division restructured into four groups

Adding to the shake-up, Meta is also said to be restructuring its Superintelligence Labs. The division is now split into four specialised teams:

AI Research will be focusing on pushing forward breakthroughs.

will be focusing on pushing forward breakthroughs. Superintelligence development has been working on advanced systems.

has been working on advanced systems. AI tools and features will be building practical applications for Meta’s platforms.

and features will be building practical applications for Meta’s platforms. Infrastructure for developing AI hardware and data centre capabilities.

What does it mean for the future?

For Meta, the hiring freeze signals a shift from rapid hiring to stabilising and organising its AI division. Industry experts believe the restructuring is aimed at giving clarity of focus while balancing financial resources. However, it also highlights the growing competition and high costs in the global AI talent war.