Pixel 10 Pro Fold launches with 10 years durability, bigger display, and much advanced camera Google launched the Pixel 10 Pro Fold today, claiming it to be the most durable foldable smartphone so far. Packed with a new gearless hinge, improved cameras, the powerful Tensor G5 chip, and a massive 8-inch display, this device is designed for durability, performance, and AI-powered features.

New Delhi:

Google has unleashed the new Pixel 10 Pro Fold smartphone with a gearless hinge, which is claimed to be twice as durable as its predecessor. The device is rated IP68- meaning it's protected from water and dust resistance (which makes it a first for foldable phones from the tech giant). It comes with Super Actua Flex Display and supports ultra-thin glass and dual anti-impact layers, which ensure over 10 years of reliable folding use.

Availability in India

The new Pixel 10 Pro Fold is available for pre-order from today itself (August 20), and the sales will kickstart from October 9 onwards. Indian customers can expect the availability from the Google Store and other retail partners at Rs 1,72,999.

Bigger and brighter displays

Google has given the device its largest foldable screen yet, which is an 8-inch inner display and a 6.4-inch outer screen. Both displays will feature 3000 nits brightness for a clear viewing experience in both indoor as well as outdoor lighting. It further supports slimmer bezels, which give more screen space to the users for productivity and entertainment.

Tensor G5 chip for powerful performance

Powered by the Tensor G5 processor, the smartphone delivers smoother performance, advanced AI, and intelligent camera features. Users can further enjoy Magic Cue, Gemini Live, Daily Hub, and powerful photography tools like Add Me, Best Take and Camera Coach.

Advanced camera setup

The camera has got a major upgrade this year as the new Pixel 10 Pro Fold will feature advanced AI features. With a 48MP triple rear camera system with Super Res Zoom up to 20x and Macro Focus, the company claims to deliver best-in-class images, which are capable of smart editing via voice and text, saving a lot of time for users.

It further introduces the Instant View feature, which enables the user to preview photos instantly on the unfolded screen, along with unique foldable features like Dual Screen Preview and Tabletop Mode.

Battery and charging upgrades

Google has equipped the foldable with its largest foldable battery yet, delivering up to 30+ hours of backup. With fast charging, users can reach 50 per cent of battery charge in 30 minutes of being plugged in.

It is further claimed to be the first foldable handset with Qi2 wireless charging, which is compatible with Pixelsnap magnetic accessories for convenience.

Optimised for multitasking and gaming

The foldable design offers Split Screen multitasking and Drag and Drop support. Gaming gets an upgrade with new controller functionality on the outer screen, while streaming apps like Netflix and Disney+ are optimised for immersive viewing.