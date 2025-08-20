Google Photos gets AI boost: Edit with Voice or text commands on Pixel 10 devices

Google Pixel 10 series got smarter this year, with all-new photo editing features. From removing background distractions to creative edits like adding props, the new photography feature will make editing effortless in the new lineups. To ensure transparency further, Google Photos will be supporting C2PA Content Credentials, which will help users identify how images will be created or modified.
Edit photos by simply asking
With the new update, Google Photos users could directly ask the app to make edits such as:
- “Remove the cars in the background”
- “Restore this old photo”
Instead of manually adjusting sliders or selecting tools, Gemini AI will be able to understand the natural language prompts and make changes instantly. Users can also make multiple requests in a single prompt and refine edits with follow-up instructions.
Creative edits made simple
Beyond basic corrections like lighting adjustments or removing distractions, the new Google Photos will enable users to have fun and creative edits. For example, users will be able to change the background, add items like party hats or sunglasses, and experiment with imaginative transformations. This makes photo editing accessible to everyone, regardless of technical expertise.
Transparency with C2PA content credentials
To provide clarity on how an image was created or altered, Google Photos is adding C2PA Content Credentials support. Starting first with Pixel 10 devices, this metadata will indicate whether a photo was taken natively, AI-enhanced, or edited. The feature will gradually roll out to more Android and iOS devices in the coming weeks.
Availability in India
The new conversational editing will first launch on Pixel 10 smartphones in the U.S., but Indian users can expect a gradual rollout on Pixel devices and eventually across Android and iOS.
Google has officially unleashed the new Pixel 10 smartphone lineup, including the highly anticipated Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The new series has highlighted Google’s Gemini AI assistant and has further showcased how the artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming an integral part and the key differentiator in the global smartphone dominance.
