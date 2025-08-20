Google Pixel 10 series unveiled with AI-powered features: Check details Google has launched its Pixel 10 series and have unleashed the new Pro Fold in the Indian market. The device features the largest foldable screen in the segment, AI-powered tools like Magic Cue, Gemini Live, and Camera Coach, along with improved durability.

New Delhi:

Google has officially unleashed the new Pixel 10 smartphone lineup, including the highly anticipated Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The new series has highlighted Google’s Gemini AI assistant and has further showcased how the artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming an integral part and the key differentiator in the global smartphone dominance. The new handset series from the tech giant comes with advanced camera upgrades, productivity-focused AI tools and improved foldable screen technology to rival Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series.

Pricing and variants

The Pixel 10 series starts at USD 799 (around Rs 66,500) for the base Pixel 10 model, available in multiple colours.

Pixel 10 Pro: USD 999 (around Rs 83,000)

Pixel 10 Pro XL: USD 1,199 (around Rs 99,500) with a larger screen and 256GB storage

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: USD 1,799 (around Rs 1.49 lakh) with the biggest foldable display in the segment

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Biggest foldable screen so far

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is said to stand out with an 8-inch inner foldable display, reinforced with 2 layers of anti-impact film and a high-strength hinge that claims to deliver durability for more than 10 years of folding.

(Image Source : GOOGLE)Google Pixel 10 fold

Its split-screen multitasking will enable users to run two apps simultaneously, making it ideal for tasks like comparing flights and hotels while planning a trip.

AI features: Gemini takes the lead

Google is betting big on AI to set its Pixel lineup apart. Some of the key AI-powered tools include:

Magic Cue: Anticipates user needs, showing flight or booking details when calling an airline.

Gemini Live: Real-time conversational AI that interacts with what’s on the phone’s screen.

Camera Coach: An AI assistant that suggests the best angles, lighting, and even combines multiple shots for the perfect photo.

Google is also offering a 1-year free subscription to its AI Pro plan (worth $19/month), giving users premium Gemini features, priority AI access, and extra storage.

Competing with Apple and Samsung

With the launch of the latest Pixel 10 series, the expectations have certainly levelled up for those who are eagerly waiting for the foldable range of Apple devices. Google have unleashed their lineup just ahead of Apple’s expected iPhone 17 series, which will be unleashed in September 2025 (dates unspecified by the time of writing). While Apple has reportedly delayed major Siri updates until 2026, Google, on the other hand, has been positioning Gemini AI as a more advanced mode, aiming to capture AI-focused customers.

Samsung, another major competitor in the foldable line of devices, have continued to dominate the market with its Galaxy Z Fold 7. As per the Analysts, it is believed that Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold could finally boost its share in the premium smartphone segment.

Availability in India

The Pixel 10 series, including the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, will be available via the Google Store and major online retailers in India. Exact Indian pricing and sale dates are expected to be announced soon.