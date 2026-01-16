Box Office [January 15]: Dhurandhar, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu perform well, The Raja Saab lags behind South superstar Chiranjeevi's film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is currently creating a sensation in theaters and at the box office. On the other hand, Dhurandhar and The Raja Saab are also running in theatres.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar had created a massive stir at the box office in terms of earnings. Now, South cinema superstar Chiranjeevi's latest film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is doing the same. In just four days of its release, the film has done bumper business and crossed the magical 100 crore mark.

On the other hand, Prabhas' The Raja Saab is also competing at the box office. Let's see how the film performed at the box office on January 15.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu collection

Currently, this Chiranjeevi film is following in the footsteps of Dhurandhar, earning big money and garnering immense praise. According to Sacnilk's report, the film has collected nearly 25 crores on its fourth day of release, which is quite impressive. Let's have a look at its per day earning here:

Paid Premieres - Rs 9.35 crore

Day 1 - Rs 32.25 crore

Day 2 - Rs 18.75 crore

Day 3 - Rs 19.50 crore

Day 4 - Rs 25 crore

Total - Rs 105.12 crore

It is expected that by the coming weekend, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu could reach close to Rs 200 crore at the box office.

The Raja Saab

Prabhas's film generated a lot of buzz. After its release, it was expected to create a sensation at the box office. However, that doesn't seem to be happening so far. As of Thursday, on its seventh day, the film has collected Rs 4.48 crore. According to Sacnilk, the film's total collection over seven days has reached Rs 129.23 crore.

Here's how The Raja Saab's collection has fared so far:

The film collected Rs 53.75 crore on its first day.

On the second day, the film earned Rs 26 crore.

On the third day, the film collected Rs 19.10 crore.

Then, on the fourth day, the film's earnings dropped further to Rs 6.60 crore.

After that, on the fifth day, the film collected Rs 4.80 crore

On the sixth day, Wednesday, it collected Rs 5.35 crore.

Now, on the seventh day, the film has only managed to earn Rs 4.48 crore.

Dhurandhar

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar earned Rs 3 crore on Thursday, its 42nd day of release. The film had also earned Rs 3 crore on Wednesday. ​​Even after so many days, the film's collection is quite impressive. Regarding the total collection of Dhurandhar, it has earned Rs 816.60 crore. Its worldwide collection has reached Rs 1,299.56 crore so far. This film is at the top of the list of Indian films released this year in terms of worldwide collection. It has surpassed the worldwide collection of Kantara Chapter 1, which earned between Rs 850 and Rs 900 crore worldwide.

Ikkis

In comparison to other recent release, Ikkis are not performing very well as the film earned only Rs 43 lakh on Thursday, its 15th day of release.

