Box Office January 14, 2026: Dhurandhar holds strong; Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu continues steady run The box office stayed busy midweek due to festive momentum. Here’s how Dhurandhar, Raja Saab, Parasakthi and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu performed on January 14.

The box office race continued to see a busy midweek, thanks to the festivities. New releases and holdover films showed steady movement across cinemas. The collections on Wednesday reflected a mix of consistency and steady growth.

Some titles, such as Dhurandhar, are clearly benefiting from positive word-of-mouth, strong hype and star power. New releases are still finding their pace in the early days. Here is how the box office numbers shaped up on January 14.

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 41

Dhurandhar continued its steady run at the box office even on Day 41. On its sixth Wednesday, the film collected Rs 3 crore, taking its total earnings to Rs 813.6 crore. The film has been unstoppable at the box office ever since its release on December 5. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Danish Pandor, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun.

The Raja Saab Day 6 box office collection

The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, maintained its pace in the first week. On Day 6, which marked the film’s first Wednesday, it earned Rs 5.25 crore as per early estimates. With this, the film’s overall collection has reached Rs 124.65 crore so far.

Parasakthi box office collection

Sivakarthekeyan's Parasakthi saw a modest but stable performance midweek. The film collected Rs 2.35 Cr on Day 5, its first Wednesday, according to early estimates. This brings its total box office collection to Rs 30.55 crore.

How much did Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earn?

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu saw notable numbers on Wednesday. The film earned Rs 19.25 crore as per early estimates, pushing its total to Rs 79.60 crore.

