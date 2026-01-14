Box Office [January 13, 2026]: Dhurandhar remains solid; Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earns Rs 19.50 cr From The Raja Saab’s steady first week to Dhurandhar’s massive Day 40 run, here’s how the latest releases performed at the box office during the Lohri festive window.

The films Raja Saab, Dhurandhar, Parasakthi and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu are currently running in theatres and put up a great show at the box office. Each film features a strong cast and have been drawing audiences to the theatres for its star power, festive releases and hype.

The four films that continue to trend the charts have released in different intervals, with Dhurandhar enjoying its 40-day run in cinemas. Let's decode the latest box office figures for each of these films and how they performed on the festive occasion of Lohri.

The Raja Saab Day 5 box office collection

Starring Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, The Raja Saab earned Rs 4.85 crore early estimates on Day 5, its first Tuesday at the box office. The film's total tally stands at Rs 119.45 crore.

The Prabhas-led fantasy horror comedy continues to see mid-week business, maintaining a decent run into its first full week.

Dhurandhar still roaring on Day 40

Starring Ranveer Singh along with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Danish Pandor and Rakesh Bedi in key roles, Dhurandhar collected Rs 2.50 crore on Day 40, its sixth Tuesday at the box office. The film’s overall box office total has reached Rs 810.50 crore.

How much did Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi earn?

Starring Sivakarthikeyan in a key role, Parasakthi eyed the Pongal window for release and earned Rs 2.40 crore on Day 4, its first Tuesday at the box office. The film’s total box office collection currently stands at Rs 28 crore.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office update

Starring Chiranjeevi in the lead, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earned Rs 19.50 crore on Day 2, its first Tuesday at the box office. The film’s total collection now stands at Rs 61.10 crore.

