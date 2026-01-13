Box Office [January 12, 2026]: The Raja Saab dips on Monday; Dhurandhar steady, Ikkis struggles Box Office [January 12, 2026]: The Raja Saab saw a Monday drop, Dhurandhar remained strong in its sixth week, while Ikkis continued to struggle for audiences.

New Delhi:

Currently, big films of different genres are running at the box office. After the tremendous performance of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, Prabhas's The Raja Saab is now maintaining its pace at the box office. Amid all this, Agastya Nanda's Ikkis is still struggling for audiences in theatres.

Let's see how The Raja Saab, Dhurandhar and Ikkis performed on Monday.

The Raja Saab box office collection day 4

Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab has received mixed reactions from critics. However, the film is performing well at the box office. However, the film's collection declined on Monday. On Monday, The Raja Saab managed to collect only Rs 6.29 crore.

The Raja Saab earned Rs 53.75 crore on its first day.

Before that, the film had earned Rs 9.15 crore in paid previews.

On the second day, the film earned Rs 26 crore.

On the third day, the film's collection was Rs 19.10 crore.

Now, on the fourth day, the film has collected only Rs 6.29 crore.

The Raja Saab total collection so far

Thus, the film's total collection in four days has reached Rs 114.29 crore.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 39

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is still running at the box office even after 39 days.

On its 39th day, its sixth Monday, the film collected Rs 2.25 crore.

Before that, on the sixth Sunday, the film earned Rs 6.15 crore.

Dhurandhar total box office collection

Thus, according to Sacnilk, the film's total collection in 39 days has reached Rs 807.90 crore.

Ikkis box office collection day 12

Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra's film Ikkis is struggling at the box office despite good reviews. The film, which collected only Rs 25.50 crore in its first week, is struggling in its second week as well.

The film collected only Rs 35 lakh on its 12th day, which was Monday.

Prior to this, the film earned Rs 1.30 crore on Sunday.

Ikkis total earnings till date

Thus, the total collection of 'Ekkiis' has reached only Rs 29.15 crore in 12 days.

