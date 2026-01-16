Venezuela's Machado says she presented her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump during their meeting Machado detailed having given her prize to Trump in comments to a group of reporters after the meeting, but did not provide further details. The White House did not immediately say if Trump accepted the medal.

Washington:

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado on Friday stated that she presented her Nobel Peace Prize medal to President Donald Trump “as a recognition for his unique commitment with our freedom.” Machado detailed having given her prize to Trump in comments to a group of reporters after the meeting, but did not provide further details. The White House did not immediately say if Trump accepted the medal.

Venezuela's Machado meets Trump

That followed her having met with Trump to discuss her country's future, even though he has dismissed her credibility to take over after an audacious US military raid that captured then-President Nicolás Maduro.

Visiting Trump presented something of a physical risk for Machado, whose whereabouts have been largely unknown since she left her country last year after being briefly detained in Caracas. Nevertheless, after a closed-door discussion with Trump, she greeted dozens of cheering supporters waiting for her near the gates —stopping to hug many. “We can count on President Trump,” she told them, prompting some to briefly chant “Thank you, Trump,” but she didn't elaborate.

Trump signals willingness to work with Delcy Rodríguez

The jubilant scene stood in contrast to Trump having repeatedly raised doubts about Machado and his stated commitment to backing democratic rule in Venezuela. He has signaled his willingness to work with acting President Delcy Rodríguez, who was Maduro's Number 2.

Along with others in the deposed leader's inner circle, Rodríguez remains in charge of day-to-day government operations and was delivering her first state of the union speech during Machado's Washington trip.

In endorsing Rodríguez so far, Trump sidelined Machado, who has long been a face of resistance in Venezuela. That's despite Machado seeking to cultivate relationships with the president and key administration voices like Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a gamble to ally herself with the US government and some of its top conservatives.

Karoline Leavitt calls Machado ‘a remarkable and brave voice’

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called Machado “a remarkable and brave voice” for the people of Venezuela, but also said that the meeting didn't mean Trump's opinion of her changed, calling it "a realistic assessment."

Trump has said it would be difficult for Machado to lead because she “doesn't have the support within or the respect within the country.” Her party is widely believed to have won 2024 elections rejected by Maduro. Leavitt went on to say that Trump supported new Venezuelan elections “when the time is right” but did not say when he thought that might be.