Follow us on Image Source : ASUS ASUS launches premium laptops in India: All you need to know

ASUS, a Taiwanese tech giant has officially unleashed the new premium laptop named Zenbook S 13 OLED in the Indian market. The company has claimed Zenbook S 13 to be the thinnest and lightest laptop on the market. The company has launched the new Vivobook Pro 14 OLED and Vivobook along with the new Zenbook.

The ZenBook S 13 OLED is available in India at a starting price of Rs 99,990, Vivobook 14 Pro OLED at Rs 59,990 and VivoBook 16X at Rs 54,990. All the new released laptops are available on both online and offline platforms.

Asus Asus Asus Asus ASUS launches premium laptops in India: All you need to know

ZenBook S 13 features a 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen panel with 2.8K resolution. Powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 6000 U series CPUs, the company claims that the laptop performs efficiently and further features dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Vivobook 16X comes with a 16-inch screen and is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5800H gaming-grade CPU with 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD and up to 16GB RAM. The Vivobook 16X has an impressive 50 WHr battery with 90W fast charging and with 19.9mm thin, the laptop weighs 1.8kg.

Vivobook Pro 14 OLED comes with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED screen with a peak brightness of 600nits and is capable of VESA’s DisplayHDR True Black 600 standard as well as Dolby Vision. It also covers 100% of the DCI-P3 colour space and comes with Pantone validation, confirming its perfect colour accuracy.

Powered by up to the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU with a 45W TDP, 512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD, and up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, the laptop weighs around 1.4 kg. It has a 50WHr battery and supports 90W fast charging which can charge up to 50% in 30 minutes.