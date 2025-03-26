Apple WWDC 2025 set for June 9: iOS 19, Apple Intelligence and iPhone 17 Air teased WWDC 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting event, with iOS 19, AI updates, and macOS 16 leading the announcements. While major hardware reveals may be unlikely, there’s still a possibility that Apple could surprise fans with a teaser for the iPhone 17 Air.

Apple has officially announced the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, set to take place from June 9 to June 13. The annual event will focus on the latest software advancements, with iOS 19, Apple Intelligence updates, and macOS 16 expected to take center stage. While Apple hasn't confirmed any hardware reveals, rumors of the iPhone 17 Air have sparked curiosity.

Where and how to watch WWDC 2025?

Apple has confirmed that the WWDC 2025 will be accessible to its online platform for free via:

Apple Developer App

Apple Developer Website

Apple Developer YouTube Channel

The event will include live video sessions and interactive labs, where developers can connect with Apple engineers and designers.

What to expect at WWDC 2025

iOS 19: A Major Redesign and Smarter Features Leaks suggest that iOS 19 will introduce:

A refreshed interface for a more unified look across iPhones, iPads, and Macs

Smarter customizations with deeper Focus Mode integration into the Control Center

Expanded widgets and context-aware formatting for better organization

A redesigned Camera app, inspired by visionOS, with quick access to resolution, frame rate, and exposure settings

This update could be one of the most visually transformative iOS upgrades in years.

Apple Intelligence: Delayed AI features take the spotlight

Apple’s AI-powered Apple Intelligence was first introduced at WWDC 2024, but many of its features, including an advanced Siri with better contextual understanding which faced delays. The reason behind the delay remains unclear, but Apple is reportedly facing both technical hurdles and a lawsuit over its stalled AI advancements.

At WWDC 2025, Apple may finally provide clarity on:

Siri’s improved AI-powered capabilities

A new timeline for the AI rollout

Additional AI-driven enhancements across iOS and macOS

macOS 16 and other software updates

The next macOS update, rumored to be macOS 16, is expected to align visually with iOS 19’s new interface. Apple is also likely to announce its next California-inspired macOS name, following macOS Sequoia.

Other software updates include:

watchOS 12 – Expected to bring advanced health-tracking features like blood pressure and blood glucose monitoring

tvOS & visionOS – Likely to receive refinements and performance upgrades

Will Apple reveal new hardware?

WWDC is primarily a software-focused event, but Apple has used it in the past to introduce new devices like the Vision Pro and MacBook Air M2.

Possible hardware announcements include:

Mac Pro Refresh – Apple’s high-end desktop could be updated, making WWDC an ideal venue for its reveal

A teaser for iPhone 17 Air – Rumored to be the thinnest iPhone ever, Apple could offer a first look at this anticipated device.

