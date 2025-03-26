Government blocked 7.8 lakh SIMs, 83000 WhatsApp accounts and 3000 Skype IDs In the recent development over cyber security, the government has revealed that authorities had further blocked 7,81,000 SIM cards linked to fraudulent activities.

The government is working towards tightening up its grip on digital fraud, by reportedly blocking over 7.8 lakh SIM cards, more than 83,000 WhatsApp accounts, and 3,000+ Skype IDs by February 2024. This information was shared in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home Bundi Sanjay Kumar, highlighting the measures taken against cybercriminal activities.

Over 7.81 lakh SIMs and 2 lakh IMEI numbers blocked

The minister has revealed that authorities had further blocked 7,81,000 SIM cards linked to fraudulent activities. Additionally, 2,08,469 IMEI numbers of mobile handsets flagged by the police and investigative agencies were also disabled. Since IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) numbers are unique to each device, disabling them prevents further misuse by fraudsters.

Strict measures on digital arrest cases

To counter financial frauds through video calling platforms, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has identified and blocked 3,962 Skype IDs and 83,668 WhatsApp accounts. These platforms were reportedly misused for fraudulent activities.

I4C’s Role in Preventing Cyber Fraud

Launched in 2021 by the Modi government, I4C is a quick response agency designed to tackle cyber fraud. So far, it has helped prevent the loss of ₹4,389 crore by responding to 13.36 lakh complaints. The government has also set up the National Helpline 1930 to assist citizens in reporting cyber fraud cases.

Sanchar Saathi Portal for fraud reporting

The Sanchar Saathi portal, managed by the Department of Telecommunications, allows users to report spam calls, fake communications, and lost devices. Recently, the Sanchar Saathi app was launched, making it easier for users to access these services on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

This nationwide crackdown underscores the government's commitment to securing India's digital landscape against cyber threats.

