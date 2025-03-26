Nothing Phone 3a series gets camera capture feature in essential space update In the new Camera Capture, which comes with the Nothing OS 3.1 update, the device will come with a number of improvements to the camera and always-on display (AOD)- which will enhance the overall user experience.

Nothing has rolled out a new update for its Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, which will add a Camera Capture feature to the AI-powered Essential Space. This feature will enable the user to capture important information quickly by using their smartphone’s camera and extract details with optical character recognition (OCR).

How does camera capture work?

With this update, users can press the Essential Key while using the camera app to snap a picture instantly. Unlike regular photos, these captured images will not be stored in the gallery but will be saved directly inside Essential Space for easy access.

More features are coming to Essential Space

Nothing has also confirmed that more AI-powered tools will be added to Essential Space in the coming months, including:

Flip to Record: A quick way to start video recording Focused Search: AI-enhanced content search Smart Collections: Automated organization of files and images

Update available on Google Play Store

Users can now update Essential Space via the Google Play Store to access the new Camera Capture feature. However, the update requires Nothing OS 3.1, which is rolling out in phases.

To check for the latest update, go to Settings > System > System Updates.

Here is our first look at the Nothing Phone 3a

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 3 set to launch in July 2025: Expected price, specs and AI features

After launching the Nothing Phone 3a series, the company is now gearing up for its next-gen flagship smartphone, Nothing Phone 3. Nothing CEO Carl Pei has previously hinted at a remarkable phone launching in 2025, which is now expected to be the Nothing Phone 3. Unlike its predecessors, which followed a yearly upgrade cycle, the Phone 3 will debut after a two-year gap, suggesting significant advancements.