Nothing Phone 3(a): First look and impression

When it comes to looks, Nothing Phones have been ideal with their glyph interface and transparent look

On the left panel, it has volume rockers

On the lower panel, there is a SIM tray, a Type-C port and a speaker grid

On the right panel are the power button along with the camera shutter button which we witnessed in the iPhone 16 Pro variants

The 6.77-inch AMOLED display is vivid and vibrant indeed!

Another major highlight is the rear camera module- with a dual 50MP rear camera. It's not that bulged out and looks stunning.

The rare panel also come with the company's branding and details of the phone- like model name and more

No doubt the company has made the eyes roll with its transparent-looking device.

It has Nothing OS 3.1 running on Android 15, which comes with up to 3 major Android upgrades

Also, it comes with a Stalk Android look as well, for users who want to have a working devcie.

But overall, the device has a very clean interface, with all the icons looking smart and sorted

Backed by 5000 mAh battery, Qualcomm SM7635 Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, IP64 dust tight and water resistant.

The handset comes with two RAM variants- 8GB and 12GB. And for storage, the phone comes with 128GB and 256GB

Only the low point for me was that the device came with just a charging cord, along with a SIM-extracting pin.

Priced at Rs 26,999 the new Nothing Phone 3a is a good device with a premium look and up-to-date features.

