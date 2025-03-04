Apple teases new MacBook Air M4, iPad Air M3 launch this week The MacBook Air M4 and iPad Air M3 are shaping up to be two of Apple’s most significant releases of 2025. The M4 chip could set a new benchmark in ultraportable laptops, while the iPad Air M3’s upgrades make it a solid competitor in the tablet market.

Apple is gearing up for a major product reveal this week, hinting at the arrival of the MacBook Air M4 and iPad Air M3. In a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter), Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a short video with the message, “There’s something in the Air.” Accompanied by the caption “This week,” the teaser has fueled speculation about the imminent launch of Apple’s next-generation MacBook Air and iPad Air.

MacBook Air M4: Expected upgrades and features

Apple’s MacBook Air M4 is expected to retain the sleek design of its predecessors while introducing major internal upgrades. The new M4 chip will reportedly enhance performance and energy efficiency, making it a compelling choice for professionals and students alike.

Key expected features:

13-inch & 15-inch variants with a lightweight, ultra-thin build.

M4 chip for improved speed, power efficiency, and multitasking.

Support for dual external displays, a long-awaited feature.

Base model with 16GB RAM (up from 8GB), with an option for 32GB RAM.

Extended battery life and potential mini-LED display enhancements.

These improvements could make the MacBook Air M4 one of the most powerful ultraportable laptops Apple has ever launched.

iPad Air M3: What’s new?

Alongside the MacBook Air, Apple is also rumoured to launch the iPad Air M3, an upgraded version of its popular mid-range tablet. The M3 chip is expected to deliver better CPU and GPU performance while maintaining an affordable price.

Key Expected Features:

11-inch & 13-inch models, expanding display choices.

M3 chip for enhanced processing power and graphics.

Potential ProMotion technology for a smoother 120Hz refresh rate.

Wi-Fi 7 support for faster connectivity.

New Magic Keyboard, bringing it closer to the iPad Pro experience.

With these upgrades, the iPad Air M3 could become a go-to device for users who want high performance without the premium cost of the iPad Pro.

