Tuesday, July 16, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal to be examined by British regulators for safety concerns

Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal to be examined by British regulators for safety concerns

As UK adults are adopting digital wallet usage in the nation, British regulators are concerned about the safety concern of the users who are using Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal.

Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 16, 2024 12:31 IST
Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, British regulators
Image Source : REUTERS Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal to be examined by British regulators for safety concerns

British regulators said that they were looking into the soaring use of digital wallets which are being offered by Big Tech firms, including any competition, consumer protection or market integrity concerns.

The Financial Conduct Authority and Payments Systems Regulator are reportedly seeking views on the benefits and risks and will assess the impact of digital wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal. All the digital wallets have competition and a choice of payment options at checkout, among other things.

UK Adapting Online Payment Culture

Digital wallets are used by more than half of UK adults and have become ‘an increasingly important touchpoint’ between leading technology companies and UK consumers- stated in a statement.

David Geale, the PSR's managing director said, "Digital wallets are steadily becoming a go-to payment type and while this presents exciting opportunities, there might be risks too.”

Nikhil Rathi, the FCA's chief executive, said the growth of digital wallets represented a "seismic shift" in how people pay and regulators wanted to maximise the opportunities while "protecting against any risks this technology may present."

Regulators and lawmakers in Europe and the United States have been examining the growing role of leading tech players in financial services.

The U.S. consumer watchdog further proposed to regulate payments and smartphone wallets, prompting criticism from the industry last year.

The British regulators said their review of digital wallets built on their previous work on contactless mobile payments and the role of Big Tech firms in financial services.

After considering all feedback, the regulators provide an update on Big Tech and digital wallets by the first quarter of 2025.

Related Stories
Apple Pay to roll out in China; will take on Alibaba Group's AliPay

Apple Pay to roll out in China; will take on Alibaba Group's AliPay

Apple Pay Later can detect fraud through Apple IDs: Know more

Apple Pay Later can detect fraud through Apple IDs: Know more

Apple Pay making headway in India, talks with NPCI underway: Know details

Apple Pay making headway in India, talks with NPCI underway: Know details

How to check your credit score for free on Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe? A detailed guide

How to check your credit score for free on Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe? A detailed guide

How to activate UPI international on PhonePe, Google Pay, and BHIM? A step-by-step guide

How to activate UPI international on PhonePe, Google Pay, and BHIM? A step-by-step guide

GPay service to shut down in the US from June 4, to promote Google Wallet

GPay service to shut down in the US from June 4, to promote Google Wallet

ALSO READ: Acerpure unveils new Smart TV series in the Indian market, starting at Rs. 11,490

The Acerpure TVs boast Pure Vision technology, which delivers an astonishing 1.07 billion colours for vivid and lifelike visuals. It comes with Pure Dolby audio, so viewers can expect an immersive sound experience.

ALSO READ: Global smartphone market sees 6.5 per cent growth in Q2, Samsung and Apple lead: IDC Report

As per the Reuter report, it is marked as the fourth consecutive quarter of growth in global shipments, in which smartphone manufacturers are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to attract price-conscious customers across the world and expand their market share accordingly.

Inputs from Reuters

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement